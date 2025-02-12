Captain America: Brave New World - Full list of cast and characters explored

Captain America: Brave New World is all set to hit theatres this week on February 14, 2025. The film will be the fourth Captain America outing following the release of Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and will also be the first film to feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson carrying the iconic shield.

Alongside Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson, Captain America: Brave New World will also feature Harrison Ford in the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross—an antagonist in the film. With it being the first film to feature Sam Wilson as Captain America, it will introduce a bunch of new characters that fans probably hadn't previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So, with the film hitting theatres this week, let's take a look at the confirmed list of cast and characters set to appear in the movie.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Cast and characters of Captain America: Brave New World explored

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson (Image via Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie finally gets to lead a Marvel Cinematic Universe film as he steps into the role of Sam Wilson/Captain America in the upcoming film. Being his first solo feature in the franchise, it will finally see him pick up the iconic shield after it was passed down to him in Avengers: Endgame by Steve Rogers.

The film will also be a sequel to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which further built Mackie's character up and will see him once again try to save the world.

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross

Harrison Ford as The Red Hulk (Image via Marvel Studios)

Harrison Ford will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World. He will be stepping into the shoes of President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who is also confirmed to be turning into the Red Hulk thanks to the trailers.

Ford will be taking on the role from William Hurt, who previously portrayed the character in the franchise but passed away in March 2022.

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns

Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns (Image via Getty Images)

After previously appearing in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson will finally return to the MCU in the upcoming film. Reprise his role as Samuel Sterns, he will finally become the villain known as The Leader—an antagonist operating from the shadows.

Captain America: Brave New World will finally be make a payoff with the character that was originally set up in Phase One of the MCU.

Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder

Giancarlo Esposito makes his MCU debut as Sidewinder (Image via Getty Images)

Alongside Ford, Giancarlo Esposito will be making his long-awaited MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World. The actor has constantly spoken about wanting to join the MCU and has been requested many times by fans as well.

In the film, he will portray Sidewinder—the leader of the Serpent society—and another antagonist.

Other cast members confirmed to appear in Captain America: Brave New World

Here are the members of the cast who are also confirmed to appear in the upcoming Marvel Studios film:

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph

Carl Lumbl as Isaiah Bradley

Xosha Roquemore

Rosa Salazar

Takehio Hira

Fans can check out the film in theatres this weekend.

For further updates, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback