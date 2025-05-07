10 best quotes from Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* (2025) follows a group of misfits, Yelena, John Walker, and Ava Starr, forced to do corrupt politician Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's dirty work. When they realize she planned a fake mission to send them to their deaths and cover up her crimes, they band together with Alexei and Bucky to take her down. Meanwhile, a new threat called "The Void" could destroy New York. Directed by Jake Schreier, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 36th film.

With a memorable ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbor, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the movie grossed $160 million worldwide on release day. The film has several witty one-liners, deep foreshadowing, and friendly banter. Thunderbolts* had some great quotes that the audience enjoyed.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for Thunderbolts* ahead.

Most memorable quotes from Thunderbolts*

1) "There's something wrong with me. An emptiness..."- Yelena

Pugh as Yelena (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The events of Thunderbolts* happen after Avengers: End Game (2019), and Yelena (Pugh) is reeling from the aftermath of Natasha's death. She embodies the grief of the past, describing her predicament by saying,

"There's something... wrong with me. An emptiness. I thought it started when my sister died, but now it feels like something bigger. Just a... void."

The dialogue is a window into the main character's mindset, motives, and regrets. When she meets her adoptive dad, Alexei (Harbor), she asks him if his job keeps him fulfilled, showing her struggle finding a purpose. The dialogue also foreshadows the movie's premise, where a genetic experiment turns a man named Bob into an uncontrollable evil called "The Void".

2) "Look, I've been where you are. The past doesn't go away."- Bucky

Stan returns as Bucky (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Bucky (Stan) captures the Thunderbolts* as they run from Valentina (Louis-Dreyfus) after escaping her death trap. Initially, he needs them to testify against her, but realizes they have greater stakes at play. When Yelena reminds him that the group isn't made up of heroes, but people with dark pasts, he tells her,

"Look, I've been where you are. The past doesn't go away. You can either live with it forever... or do something about it."

Bucky is an important character connecting the old MCU to the new. He has been integral to the storyline since Phase One, making this dialogue a strong reminder of his long history fighting evil and his morally grey persona.

3) "Yelena, when I look at you, I don't see your mistakes."- Alexei

Alexei reassures Yelena (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Thunderbolts* is as much about fighting evil as it is about finding purpose, community, and a family. It shows Yelena struggling with the weight of her responsibilities, as she battles the trauma of losing her sister. When she ruefully exclaims that she has so many regrets, Alexei reassures her by saying,

"Yelena, when I look at you, I don't see your mistakes."

Yelena finds strength and solace in Alexei's words, turning into the hero she was destined to be in the movie's climax.

4) "So none of us can fly? We all just punch and shoot?"- Yelena

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The MCU is known for its banter, especially during serious moments, and Thunderbolts* delivers the goods. After the crew comes together with an idea to infiltrate the Watchtower and implicate Val for her crimes, they realize that none of them have any special powers like their predecessors did. So when Yelena says,

"So none of us can fly? We all just punch and shoot?"

It is a hilarious moment in the movie, setting up the nature of the upcoming action sequences, and what that means for the New Avengers.

5) "Righteousness without power is just an opinion."- Valentina de Fontaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Val is introduced as an antagonist who is adept at twisting public opinion with the power of her words. Her ability to control and turn any situation to her favor made her dangerous in Thunderbolts*. So when she says to Mel,

"Righteousness without power is just an opinion."

Her character as the power-hungry politician is immediately captured. She believes that nobody becomes a hero without the power to do something. Or in her case, a formidable villain.

6) "Don't worry, she's bulletproof."- Alexei

Alexei driving his car (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

John Walker, Yelena, and Alexei find themselves in an intense car chase, with a sleep-deprived Alexei at the wheel of his rickety old car. When they start getting attacked by a shower of bullets, Alexei proudly exclaims,

"Don't worry, she's bulletproof."

Right before the bullets pierce through the glass. When Walker questions his claim, he casually shrugs, correcting it to "Bulletproof-ish". Alexei, AKA the Red Guardian, embodied both emotional and funny moments, becoming a fan favorite.

7) "Why, you got some place to be?"- Bucky

A still of Bucky from the movie (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

A visibly confused Yelena asks Bucky if he wants the Thunderbolts to team up and fight the threat that might consume New York City. When she exclaims, "Wait... Us?" Bucky brings his trademark sass to the table and says,

"Yeah, you. Why, you got some place to be?"

This banter establishes the group's core dynamics and gets a rise out of Alexei, who giggles and says, "I love that guy!"

8) "We're the Thunderbolts!" "Can't call ourselves that."- Alexei and Bucky

The Thunderbolts assemble (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Alexei is the resident mood maker in Thunderbolts*. His rearing-to-go attitude is a stark contrast to the group's moody demeanor. He also christens the group "Thunderbolts" after Yelena's childhood soccer team. However, the rest of the group is less than enthusiastic about their schoolyard name. So when he announces their name excitedly, Bucky sighs, remarking,

"Can't call ourselves that."

To which Walker agrees, exasperately saying "Thank you!"

The dialogue is hilarious because the movie goes on to reveal that they can't be called that because they have a new name, the "New Avengers" or "Avengerz" with a Z, after the hilarious post-credits scene.

9) "We can't stop him alone. No one can. But we can find a way together."- Yelena

Yelena rallies the Thunderbolts (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The Void's threat looms large over the Thunderbolts, and they have no idea how to defeat him. In that moment, Yelena becomes the rallying voice that reminds the crew about the MCU's core message: They are in this together. As a team, they can figure out a way to stop the threat.

"We can't stop him alone. No one can. But we can find a way together."

10) "I don't think so, junior varsity Captain America."- Valentina

The Thunderbolts go to the Watchtower (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The Thunderbolts breach the Watchtower and are ready to turn Val in for her crimes with the O.X.E. group, the Void, and everything else. Even in a moment of dire distress, Val showcases her control over the situation, making her a difficult villain to tackle. When Walker tells her they are taking her in, she scoffs, saying,

"I don't think so, junior varsity Captain America."

Showcasing her power over Walker, whose past as the almost Captain America haunts him. It is equal parts hilarious and biting, given the grimness of the situation. She then turns the incident around, introducing the team as the New Avengers, created because of her mastermind plan.

Thunderbolts* will be available for streaming on Disney+ soon.

