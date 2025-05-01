"Absolute Rizzema": Internet reacts as The Rizzler meets Florence Pugh and the cast of Thunderbolts in viral video

9-year-old internet sensation Christian Joseph, better known as The Rizzler, met MCU's Thunderbolts cast at the film's NYC screening on Wednesday, April 30. The Cinema Society hosted the special screening at NYC's iPic Theater. The film will release across the US on May 2.

A short video capturing The Rizzler and the Thunderbolts cast's encounter found Christian dressed as the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour in the movie, made the rounds on social media.

Christian, who even wore a fake beard to complete the MCU persona, could be heard extending his hand towards the cast members as he walked up to them and said:

"I heard you are looking for the Red Guardian."

Given that David Harbour was not present at the screening, director Jake Schreier, who attended alongside the cast, retorted:

"David, you got so much shorter."

The Thunderbolts cast, including Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Lewis Pullman, instantly welcomed The Rizzler with open arms.

Russell affectionately gave Christian a head pat while Florence cheered the youngster on as they all geared up for photos. The 29-year-old actress, who plays Yelena Boleva, Black Widow's sister in the film, exclaimed at Christian's costume as she let out a hearty laugh, "Oh my god!"

She added:

"I love him!"

Netizens were equally amused at the unexpected crossover.

"absolute Rizzema", reacted an X user.

Expand Tweet

"The Rizz Guardian", remarked another.

"this guy is an inspiration to many", wrote one person.

"MY GOAT MADE IT, I’M SO PROUD", cheered one more.

"dude I love the rizzler man he’s just so cool of a dude, he’s not problematic, not weird, just a kid having fun", said another X user.

A few others commented about how Christian got to live many people's dream of meeting Florence Pugh at such a young age.

"Rizzler is living my dream (Florence Pugh's hands on my shoulders)", said one person.

"the rizzler met florence pugh dawg this is what dreams are made of", another resonated.

"THAT SHOULDVE BEEN ME", voiced one more.

Who is The Rizzler?

Christian Joseph from New Jersey went viral online in November 2023 when a video of him dressed up as Black Panther blew up. He was 7 years old at the time. His comedic yet cute appearance quickly gripped netizens' attention.

Christian later got his internet moniker when he partook in the online trend of making the 'rizz face'. The rizz face can simply be referred to as a bunch of facial expressions made at once to charm someone. But the entire scheme is rather corny as it turns out to be comical than having the desired effect on the other person.

One of the popular examples of the rizz face is Rapunzel's hero Flynn Rider from Disney's Tangled.

In the clip that made Christian internet-famous, the youngster squinted one eye while raising the other eyebrow and stroked his chin while jutting it out alongside his pursed lips. He soon became known on the internet for popularizing the 'rizz face' trend, eventually earning the name 'The Rizzler'.

