Is Arizona Iced Tea releasing 'The Rizzler' drink? Viral rumor debunked

Known for its 99-cent cans, AriZona Iced Tea announced a new flavor, Rizzberry, developed in collaboration with social media personality, Christian Joseph, also known as the 'Rizzler.'

On March 31, 2025, AriZona Iced Tea took over its official social media channels to humorously announce the Rizzler as its Chief Rizz Officer (CRO), and subsequently tease the upcoming flavor.

The announcement was held a day before April 1st, making fans speculate that the new launch might be an elaborate prank. The brand took over X again on April Fool's Day, saying that they were retracting the product, but only for the time being.

"After several rounds of testing, it has been determined by our CRO (Chief Rizz Officer), The Rizzler, that the formula is not ready to optimize the American public's Rizz. We take the quest to bring maximum Rizz to our consumers very seriously and will not rest until our product is capable of curing the Rizzcession," the brand stated.

It added:

"With this being said we are bringing The Rizzler back to the lab so he can crack the formula and make sure that AriZZona Rizzberry offers the ultimate dose of Rizz. This is not a goodbye, but a see you later."

After several assumptions, fan theories, and debates about whether it was an April Fools joke, AriZona has confirmed the upcoming release of the Rizzberry flavor, making it a clever marketing tactic.

AriZona Iced Tea's collaborations over the years

Founded in 1992, AriZona Iced Tea is known for its affordable and flavorful beverages. Over the years, the brand has elaborated its product lineup to offer a variety of teas, juices, and energy drinks, to keep up with the beverage market.

The beverage company further has a history of unique collaborations. Here are a few examples of the same:

AriZona x Adidas Originals: In July 2019, the beverage brand partnered with Adidas to release sneakers inspired by its beverage cans, the Green Tea with Ginseng & Honey and Mucho Mango flavors. These sneakers were offered at 99 cents during a pop-up event in New York City.

AriZona x imPRESS Press-On Manicure: In May 2024, the brand collaborated with imPRESS to launch a limited-edition collection of press-on nails. The designs were inspired by the brand's signature colors and flavors, including Cherry Blossom and Original Lemon Tea patterns. Each kit included 30 nails, a prep pad, a mini nail file, and a manicure stick, for a convenient at-home application.

Origin of the 'Rizzler'

Christian Joseph A.K.A. the Rizzler is a young internet persona who attained fame due to his expressions and distinctive gestures, particularly his chin-scratching and eyebrow-raising.

He became popular after collaborating with the Costco Guys, a group known for their viral videos. His popularity has further earned him appearances on major platforms, including WWE events and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The online response to the brand's Rizzberry release was massive, with fans demanding taste tests and X turning into flavor conspiracies. Rizzberry is expected to hit the shelves soon as stated by the brand.

