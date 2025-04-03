"Are they going to shave Aslan’s MANE": Internet reacts to reports about Meryl Streep being in talks to play Aslan in Greta Gerwig's Narnia

Oscar-winner Meryl Streep is reportedly in discussions to portray Aslan in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth book in The Chronicles of Narnia series but the first in chronological order. According to a Deadline report on April 3, while Streep is in talks for the role, no official offer has been made yet.

Reports also suggest that this adaptation will feature a female version of Aslan, although this detail has not been confirmed. The film is reportedly set for a two-week exclusive IMAX run over Thanksgiving 2026, and after that, it will debut on Netflix.

Other actors reportedly in talks include Daniel Craig, who is rumored to be playing Uncle Andrew. Charli XCX may portray Jadis, the White Witch, who was previously played by Tilda Swinton in the Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and its sequels.

News of Streep’s potential involvement has ignited strong reactions online. One X user wrote,

"So are they going to shave Aslan’s MANE, or..."

"Greta Gerwig’s Narnia is either going to be a masterpiece or total chaos. No in-between," another user commented.

"Narnia about to get a 10-minute monologue on the burden of being a lion," others joked.

Some expressed excitement about the potential casting choice.

"If Streep takes the role of Aslan, it could redefine the entire Narnia saga...exciting times ahead," one fan shared on X.

"Greta Gerwig knows how to pick a cast! Meryl as Aslan would be unreal," another X user stated.

"If this happens, it could be a game-changer for the Narnia series! Meryl Streep always surprises us, a fan replied.

An X user expressed confusion about the casting and wrote,

"It doesn’t make sense how can she turn into a lion?"

A fan expressed excitement over Streep playing Aslan in place of Liam Neeson, who voiced Aslan in the three Narnia films, and wrote,

"That would be an unexpected but intriguing choice. Streep’s voice could bring a unique gravitas to Aslan, though it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Liam Neeson in the role after the previous films. Curious to see how Greta Gerwig approaches Narnia!"

Greta Gerwig's Narnia and background on Aslan's role

In The Magician's Nephew, Aslan serves as the godlike guardian and creator of Narnia, guiding the young protagonists, Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, as they navigate the magical world.

Traditionally depicted as a male lion and an allegory for Jesus Christ, Aslan has previously been voiced by actors such as Liam Neeson in Disney’s The Chronicles of Narnia films (2005–2010) and Ronald Pickup in the BBC adaptations.

Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, aiming to create multiple films and series based on C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy world. Greta Gerwig's involvement was confirmed in 2020, and her adaptation of The Magician's Nephew will be her first major directorial project since Barbie, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Meryl Streep, who has won the Oscar three times, has not appeared in a new movie after starring in Don't Look Up in 2021. She appeared in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in 2023 and will be returning for season 4. She is reportedly signed to make another film that continues the story of The Devil Wears Prada, which will start production in 2025.

