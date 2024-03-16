All the Narnia movies in order: A complete watching guide 

The Chronicles of Narnia is a very popular young adult series, written by author C.S. Lewis. It has been credited as one of the trendsetters in the fantasy fiction genre and inspired a generation of writers and filmmakers.

When Disney adapted the first novel in the series, titled The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, it garnered widespread acclaim. Two other films based on the story were released subsequently.

Last year, Netflix announced that Greta Gerwig (director of Barbie) would be directing at least two Chronicles of Narnia films for the streaming service. The reboot is still in its early stages and it will be a while before they are released for streaming.

In the meantime, viewers can revisit the original set of films that first brought the world of Narnia into the big screen.

All Chronicles of Narnia movies in the right watch order

There are a total of three films that have been released to date, adapted from the first three books in the series by C.S. Lewis. Disney produced the first two films in the series, while the third film was produced by Fox 2000 Pictures.

The watch order of the films as per their release date is as follows:

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 2005 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 2008 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 2010

Chronicles of Narnia movies: Adapted based on release dates

While The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is the first book in the series to be written by C.S. Lewis, it is the second book that comes first, if viewed in chronological order. Thus, The Magician's Nephew is the first book in chronological order although it was published five years after The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The second film, Prince Caspian, is the fourth book in chronological order as The Horse and the Boy precedes it. However, the films were adapted in order of the release dates of the books and not their chronological order.

Here is the chronological order to watch the films:

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Prince Caspian The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

What are the seven Chronicles of Narnia books in order?

British author C.S. Lewis published his series of fantasy novels based on the fictional realm of Narnia between 1950 and 1956. The books cover the entire history of the fictional eponymous realm, starting with its creation in The Magician's Nephew to its destruction in The Last Battle.

Lewis did not write the books in the order in which they were published. His first published book was The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, in 1950. Although The Magician's Nephew is the penultimate book to be published, it is the first book in the series.

Here is the complete list of the seven Narnia books and their reading order, based on the date of publication:

Book Date of Publishing The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 1950 Prince Caspian 1951 The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 1952 The Silver Chair 1953 The Horse and His Boy 1954 The Magician's Nephew 1955 The Last Battle 1956

Where to watch all the Chronicles of Narnia movies?

The series of films was first adapted for the big screen by Walt Disney Studios back in 2005. The studio decided to release another film following the massive success of the first film in the installment.

However, following a budget dispute with Walden Media, Disney decided to pull out of the production. Fox 2000 replaced Disney as the producer of other upcoming films in the series, which resulted in the production of The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Disney has since acquired 21st Century Fox and all the Narnia movies are available for streaming on Disney+. Anyone with a subscription to the streaming service will be able to stream all movies in the series.

Why was Chronicles of Narnia 4 canceled?

While the first two Narnia films were box office successes, the third film in the franchise failed to hit the mark. Apart from not faring well at the box office, the production also fell short, resulting in a loss of interest among fans.

Walden Media also lost the rights to the franchise upon the expiry of their contract with the C.S. Lewis estate and there were no talks of a fourth film till 2016. In 2016, a revival of the series was contemplated by Sony and The Mark Gordon Company, starting with Lewis' fourth book, The Silver Chair.

Although Sony named Joe Johnston to helm The Silver Chair, the film never materialized. In 2018, Netflix signed an agreement to produce their own revival of the series.

What do we know about the upcoming Narnia film?

Greta Gerwig is set to direct the upcoming Narnia film (image via Getty)

Netflix acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis' book series back in 2018. However, it was not until 2023 that a revival was announced. As per Rolling Stone, Netflix announced in 2023 that Greta Gerwig would be directing at least two film adaptations of the popular C.S. Lewis novel series.

While the film is still in its pre-production stages, Gerwig shared the following about the film on the Total Film podcast, earlier this year:

"I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start…I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign."

While Netflix develops a reboot of the famous C.S. Lewis novel series, catch all three Chronicles of Narnia films available for streaming on Disney+.