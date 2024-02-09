Disney+ reportedly acquires Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film, worldwide release expected

Taylor Swift created waves with her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and is slated to continue till December 2024. She also released the Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour movie on October 13, 2023, much to the joy of fans across the globe who could not attend her Eras Tour Concert.

The 2024 double Grammy Award winner is cashing in on her immensely popular film, as Disney+ bought the exclusive streaming rights for a whopping $75 million. A digital version of the film was released in December 2023 by Universal, which included three songs that were not part of the film's theatrical release.

Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour movie was originally released by AMC Theaters directly after Swift's team decided not to work with any major Hollywood Studio. The film will be released on Disney+ in March 2024.

The Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour movie will feature the whole concert

Swift taped The Eras Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which held the first three shows in Los Angeles from August 3 to August 5, 2023. The concert film showcases Swift's ten studio albums spanning her remarkable 17-year career, which include Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

She announced her excitement about striking a deal with Disney+ through an Instagram post.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we'll be showing the entire concert (including "cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)."

The four additional songs included in the streaming version of the film have yet to be revealed, and it might be kept under wraps till the release of the film on Disney+.

The film's theatrical release did not feature all the songs from the three-hour and fifteen-minute live set. The theatrical version was capped at two hours and forty-eight minutes to accommodate a better theatrical experience. Viewers will enjoy the full concert plus extras in the upcoming Disney+ version.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie became the highest-grossing concert film domestically after it recorded over $37 million on the first day of pre-sales in the United States. It grossed around $178.2 million in the domestic market, as per Forbes. Forbes also stated that the film has grossed over $250 million globally since its theatrical release.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be released on Disney+ on March 15, 2024.

