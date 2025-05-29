Diddy trial: Ex-employee "Mia" claims rapper was in his underwear when she met him for a job interview

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant, referred to as “Mia”, appeared at the ongoing trial to testify against the rapper on May 29, 2025. She opened up about her working experience with the artist and recalled the moment when she went to visit Combs for a job interview, saying that Sean was allegedly in his underwear at the time.

Ad

CNN shared the live updates from Diddy’s ongoing trial, where Mia told the court that she was around 25 or 26 years old at the time. She was allegedly accompanied by the head of human resources when she went for the interview.

Mia said that Sean was the one who opened the door, and the HR head introduced her to Combs. However, Mia testified that Combs was wearing only an underwear when he appeared in front of her, and the HR head immediately left after introducing the duo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mia also said in her testimony that Diddy later wore some clothes. In addition, she claimed that she was paid $50,000 although she was supposed to receive $55,000, as per CNN. She even testified that she used to work for more than 40 hours every week.

Mia told the court that she was unable to sleep on the first day of the job, and that it continued to happen on many other occasions. She also testified that there was a situation where she started crying after staying awake for a long time, following which Sean allowed her to get some sleep.

Ad

Mia testifies about how she felt working under Diddy over the years

During the ongoing trial, Sean’s assistant told the court that she previously worked for popular personalities like Georgina Chapman and Mike Myers. Mia testified that she was employed under Combs for around eight years and that she even worked for Revolt Films as a director of development and acquisitions.

Ad

According to CNN, Mia also said that while she was employed under Diddy, the working environment was entirely dependent on Sean’s mood, which allegedly kept changing occasionally. Mia addressed the same in her testimony, as she stated:

“It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really really low.”

Mia was questioned by prosecutor Madison Smyser, and her identity was disclosed only to the jury. Judge Arun Subramanian said that the witness would testify as Mia, and the jury received her passport with her real name alongside her date of birth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The jury was also provided a list featuring the tasks assigned to Mia as an assistant for Diddy. CNN stated that as per the list, her responsibilities included maintenance of Sean’s daily routine, staying within Combs’ eyesight, and more.

Mia said that the launch of Revolt Film Production Company was a result of her collaboration with Sean. She additionally told the court that her employment at Revolt TV helped her dream come true, considering that she wanted to work on films and television for a long time. Mia said that she was initially paid $70,000, which later increased to $100,000.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Before Mia took the stand, stylist Deonte Nash had testified against Diddy. Apart from them, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her mother Regina, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, and many others have appeared in court so far, as per ABC News.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More