"There's nothing here": Ray J claims Diddy will be found not guilty during his trial, advocates 'Free Diddy'

Ray J has recently shared his response to Diddy’s ongoing legal issue, suggesting that the latter might be released from prison sooner than expected. Notably, the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is ongoing, with multiple people having appeared to testify, opening up about alleged incidents associated with the rapper.

The singer appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on May 27, 2025, where he acknowledged that everything that has seemingly emerged as evidence in Diddy’s case is disturbing. However, the singer mentioned that things have also started to get out of hand at the moment. He seemingly referred to the allegations against Combs, stating that they are unfair and that the situation could have been handled differently. He addressed the same, saying:

“It’s starting to worry me, and I honestly think that Diddy will get out and I think that there’s nothing here, right? I think they made their point, whatever they were trying to make. Your point is made. Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy.”

The Love & Hip Hop star mentioned that Sean is expected to be released from prison earlier, as everyone is reportedly well aware of what is happening with Combs at the moment. Ray said towards the end:

“The justice system is the justice system. Where does this fit? It’s off. I don’t like it and I want to be vocal about it.”

Ray J spoke about Diddy’s legal problem on another occasion last year

While Ray’s latest comments on Sean are trending everywhere, he had previously responded to Combs’ legal issue in October 2024. Notably, Ray described Combs as a “friend” while speaking in an episode of the show, The Reality Check News.

A month before Ray J addressed Sean’s legal problem, the latter was taken into custody on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, as per Vibe magazine.

Ray J said during his appearance on The Reality Check News that it is hard to decide what to do when someone is accused of certain things. Ray J further stated:

“There’s a lot of people out here taking from people. People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality, they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and manhood. A**es are being taken in ways that nobody can explain.”

Ray J even referred to people from the entertainment industry who are misusing their power in some manner, saying that he would expose their activities sometime in the future. He addressed the same and stated:

“I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power who are abusing the power. I can say a lot of names… I won’t today, but I will soon.”

Meanwhile, Diddy has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his arrest. His trial started this month on May 5, with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, also testifying against him.

