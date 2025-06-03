Diddy trial: Jury explores the rapper's December 2011 bank statements with money transferred to Cassie

Diddy’s trial continued on June 3, 2025, and the jury examined a few bank statements of the rapper that date back to December 2011. The details were associated with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ residence in Alpine, New Jersey, as per CNN.

The outlet reported that everything that had happened so far at the trial disclosed that around $20,000 was reportedly transferred from Sean’s bank account to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on December 14.

The bank statements showed that a wire transfer of the same amount was made through Cassie’s father, Broderick. Apart from this, the entire amount was sent back to Broderick on December 27, 2011.

Disclaimer: The following contains potentially distressing content. Please read at your discretion.

While speaking to CNN, trial attorney Misty Marris claimed that the bank statements might prove illegal conduct. She referred to Cassie’s mother, Regina’s testimony during the trial in the beginning, who told the court that Sean allegedly asked $20,000 from her, threatening to leak her daughter’s inappropriate videos.

Marris further claimed:

“She thought Combs was going to hurt her if he did not receive that $20,000. So, there you have a business transaction, through the company that links directly back to what would be considered illegal conduct.”

She further added that such kinds of links support the prosecution’s case if they say that Sean’s business is a disguise for his criminal activities. Marris concluded:

“I’m seeing that link start to come to fruition.”

Diddy’s former finance chief opens up on the financial transactions in his testimony

Sean’s former CFO (Chief Financial Officer), Derek Ferguson, appeared to testify at the trial on Tuesday, June 3. He told the court that Combs reportedly owned an American Express card. As per CNN, both Ferguson and Sean were the ones who signed the company's bank accounts during Ferguson's time working for Combs.

Ferguson said in his testimony that Diddy’s card was used for business and personal expenses on various occasions. Apart from this, Ferguson also told the court that cash payments were a common practice many years ago, and Sean’s performers always received the same.

Ferguson further testified that expenses for Sean’s properties in places such as Miami were handled by the finance department. Additionally, third parties were also involved in certain situations. He claimed that he never paid attention to the fact that Combs' security team often carried a lot of cash for him, as reported by CNN.

According to NBC live trial updates, Derek Ferguson also testified that Diddy reportedly used his earnings to help his family members and friends on various occasions. Furthermore, Ferguson and Sean Combs also met regularly to check the money spent by the latter every year. He also told the court that the company's taxes were filed without any mistakes.

"I would do everything I could to make sure it [financial impropriety] did not happen," he said.

Ferguson additionally confirmed after being questioned by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo that personal assistants have existed in the industry for many years, despite that they were known by other names in various situations. He revealed that both the security and assistants working for Sean also received their payments.

Towards the end of the day, Marc requested Judge Arun Subramanian to let the defense team stay with Sean Combs so that they could review the text messages that would be used in the testimony of the next witness. The witness will be speaking at the court under the pseudonym Jane, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as per the Washington Post. Apart from this, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Sean on charges of sexual assault over the last two years.

