How to get tickets to Camp Flog Gnaw 2025: Dates, location, & all we know so far

Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival just announced the official dates for its 2025 edition. The latest announcement was uploaded to its Instagram account, citing that the line-up for the event is set to be revealed soon.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 is set to be hosted at the Dodger's Stadium, in California, on November 15 and November 16, with the caption on their announcement post reading:

"Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returns. Register now for access to Advance Sale Passes, on sale Thursday, May 22 at Noon PT. American Express Card Members can access passes at 9AM PT on Thursday."

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 can register to gain access to the Advance Sale Passes, which are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday (May 22) at noon Pacific Time (PT).

While each Advance Sale order will receive an exclusive gift, American Express Card Members will gain access to the live sale at 9:00 a.m. PT. According to Camp Flog Gnaw's official website, tickets will be discounted before increasing for the General On Sale.

The latest prices for Camp Flog Gnaw 2025's General On Sale, as listed on their official website, have been provided below:

2-Day General Admission Pass - $385

2-Day VIP Admission Pass - $675

2-Day Super VIP Admission Pass - $1750

Based on the pass, attendees will gain access to special merch packages, dedicated access gates, carnival games, rides, and more. The last two Carnivals reportedly sold out on the day of their respective Advance Sales.

Major Artists who performed at Camp Flog Gnaw's 10th Anniversary Carnival

Last year Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival celebrated its 10th Anniversary, curating a two-day festival with performances from artists ranging from Playboi Carti to Erykah Badu.

The festival arrived one month after Tyler released his chart-topping eighth studio album, Chromakopia, which was distributed to all major streaming platforms on October 28, 2024.

While the list of acts and headliners for this year's festival is yet to be revealed, below is a list of artists who delivered highly memorable sets at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's 10th Anniversary.

1) Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator headlined Day 1 of the festival, performing a few popular records of his then-newly released album, Chromakopia, before taking fans down memory lane with records like Yonkers and Earfquake.

With over a decade's worth of music, Tyler's set capped off the first day of festivities with intense energy, even bringing out Sexyy Red during his performance of Sticky.

2) Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt performs during the 2024 The Thing Festival at Remlinger Farms on August 11, 2024, in Carnation, Washington. (Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky)

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Camp Flog Gnaw, themes of nostalgia were very apparent from the set designs to the attractions created in Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles.

Photographer Brick Stowell created a photo exhibit on-site that captured the early days of Odd Future, the hip-hop collective to whom Tyler, Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, and more belonged.

Earl Sweatshirt put together a confident set, displaying a strong collection of music. He also brought out rising Virgina-based rapper El Cousteau when performing their 2024 viral collaboration Words2LiveBy.

3) The Alchemist

The Alchemist performs at Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Michael Blackshire)

The Alchemist capped out a strong 2024 with a performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

During the year, he dropped his The Genuine Articulate LP and also produced Kendrick Lamar's most vicious diss track, Meet The Grahams, which was released during the Compton native's historic beef with Drake.

The Alchemist's set served as a reminder of Flog Gnaw's roots as a festival that celebrates hip-hop, with the producer bringing out rappers like Earl Sweatshirt, Action Bronson, Larry June, and more to perform during his set.

4) Doechii

Doechii performs at Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Michael Blackshire)

Doechii had a breakout 2024, dominating the charts with his critically acclaimed and now-Grammy-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, as well as locking in spots for major festival performances.

During her set at Flog Gnaw's 10th Anniversary festival, Doechii brought out singer-songwriter SZA to perform their hit collaboration Persuasive. The Grammy-winning rapper would later join Tyler during his headlining set to perform Balloon together, a fan-favorite record which was included on Chromakopia.

5) Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

As fans continued to await the release of Playboi Carti's third studio album, MUSIC, which was later distributed to all major streaming platforms on March 14, 2025, the Atlanta rapper performed a headlining set at Flog Gnaw's 10th Anniversary festival.

While the rapper did reportedly display a shorter set, when compared to other headlining and major acts, Carti surprised attendees when he brought out The Weeknd to live-perform their hit collaboration Timeless together.

As fans continue to await the official lineup for this year's festival, interested attendees can register for the Advance Sale, which goes live tomorrow (May 22) at 12:00 p.m. PT.

