Diddy's alleged sexual assault victim testifies that the rapper guilt-tripped her by threatening to tell Cassie "everything"

The fourth week of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial resumed on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court. Alleged victim No. 4 returned to the court stand for a third day. Using the pseudonym “Mia,” according to CNN, she appeared before Judge Arun Subramanian and the prosecution to reportedly wrap up her cross-examination.

“Mia,” a former employee of Combs, has been testifying in court about the verbal, physical, and sexual abuse that she had experienced while working under the rapper. On June 2, she alleged that Diddy threatened to tell his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, about “everything” that “happened” between the two.

Diddy’s former assistant, as per CNN, responded to defense attorney Brian Steel’s question of why she didn’t want Diddy to tell Cassie Ventura that he had sexually assaulted her. Claiming that the rapper didn’t “use those words,” she said,

“He threatened to tell Cassie quote unquote ‘everything,’ which made me feel like I had done something wrong. I don’t know how to explain what that does to a person.”

The rapper’s former assistant also said in the courtroom that “nobody” came forward when Sean Combs behaved badly with her.

“Nobody acted like what was happening to me was wrong, and his threats that he was going to tell Cassie about what happened made me internalize blame and shame.”

What did ‘Mia’ allege in her previous testimonies against Diddy?

During her previous testimonies, Mia, who was a former employee of Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified that the 55-year-old rapper had sexually assaulted her on several occasions, including forcibly kissing her at his 40th birthday party. She also alleged that he had put his hand up her dress.

Mia also described that the musician had forced her to perform oral sex and also raped her at his home, according to The Guardian.

“He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head, he’s slammed my arm into a door, and he’s sexually assaulted me,” she testified in the court, last week on Thursday.

As per The Guardian, Mia worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017. She started when she was 25 and worked as "a personal assistant and director of development and acquisition".

The 55-year-old rapper is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested on five counts in September 2024 but has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, if Sean Combs is found guilty, he could face life in prison.

