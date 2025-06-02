Is Diddy's trial linked to Harvey Weinstein's re-trial? Actress Crystal McKinney who sued the rapper also accuses Hollywood producer of s*xual assault

In a recent turn of events in Harvey Weinstein's re-trial, Crystal McKinney, the actress who sued Diddy in May 2024 for drugging and s*xually assaulting her, has also been named in an amended complaint against the Hollywood producer. The complaint against Weinstein, which was initially filed in February 2025, was amended on May 30, 2025.
However, PEOPLE reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is not linked to Harvey Weinstein's re-trial despite the cases sharing the same accuser. According to a report by The Guardian dated May 2025, Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Diddy in May 2024, alleging that the rapper drugged her and forced her to perform oral s*x in 2003.
On the other hand, McKinney's amended complaint claimed that Harvey Weinstein lured her and her friend to his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Battery Park Hotel in NYC for a private conversation in 2003. Both accounts mentioned by Crystal McKinney took place in the same year. However, they are separate instances and lawsuits.
Disclaimer: The article has details of s*xual violence. Reader discretion is advised.
Details of Crystal McKinney's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, explored
Actress and model Crystal McKinney's lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein alleges that she and her friend were r*ped by the film producer. As per PEOPLE's May 31, 2025, report, the actress claims to have received a call from an unnamed modelling company, telling her that a business meeting involving her and Weinsten had been set at a popular West Village lounge.
At the time, McKinney brought along her friend and roommate to see if she would be considered for an acting role as well. After waiting for some time, the models were ushered to Weinstein's table, wherein he "repeatedly told them that he wanted to get to know both of them better, so he could see their ‘real selves.'"
As per the complaint, the Hollywood producer suggested that the meeting be moved to his hotel room to discuss "potential acting roles", stating that the lounge was crowded and loud. The lawsuit mentions that upon going to the hotel room, Harvey Weinstein "plied" McKinney and her friend with alcohol.
He reportedly ordered multiple bottles of “Boulevardier and Dom Pérignon" as well as vodka cocktails.
Crystal McKinney alleged that at one point, the film producer grabbed her breasts and "tore at her tank top" causing the drinks to spill on her shirt, resulting in her going to the bathroom.
McKinney's complaint mentioned that even after her friend joined her in the bathroom, Weinstein barged in and demanded that the women "strip and take a bath with him". Additionally, the producer reportedly exposed himself and entered the tub.
The actress stated that she and her friend complied with Weinstein's request as they "feared that he would retaliate against them if they refused his sexual advances.”
The lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein further alleges that the film producer directed McKinney and her friend to engage in s*xual acts with each other in the bathtub. Then, he dragged them to the bed where he r*ped the women and abruptly left the room,
When McKinney informed Weinstein's assistant of the incident, she was told to "leave the room immediately" without her complaint getting acknowledged. Additionally, the actress claimed that she was disgusted but frightened to express her opposition when the incident took place, adding she was heavily intoxicated at the time.
The actress mentioned that she experienced “depression, anxiety, anger, self-blame, suicidal ideation, body image issues and demoralization" following the incident.
According to ABC News' May 29, 2025, report, Harvey Weinstein is being retried on s*xual assault and r*pe charges. The retrial is the result of New York's highest court overturning the producer's 2020 conviction.
Weinstein has denied the allegations against him and maintains that whatever happened between him and the accusers was consensual.