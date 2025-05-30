Diddy's ex-assistant alleges she was kicked off a yacht for counting money too slowly

Diddy’s former assistant, who is going by the pseudonym Mia, continued testifying against the rapper on May 30, 2025. Notably, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, after he was arrested in September last year.

Ad

Mia originally began giving her testimony on Thursday, May 29. While she opened up on multiple violent incidents involving Sean’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, she said that she was also a victim of a similar situation.

Mia told the court that the incident occurred in 2010 on a yacht, as per the live updates posted by CNN. Mia testified that Combs was accompanied by his family members, including ex-wife Kim Porter. Mia recalled that Combs became frustrated after she was slowly counting the money from the safe, following which Sean reportedly told her to leave the yacht.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mia was then hiding on the boat for some time and was taken to the shore by a crew member. According to CNN, Mia recalled Diddy’s alleged reaction at the time of money counting and said,

“He told me, ‘You better learn to walk on water like Jesus, b**ch. Get the f**k out of here.’”

Although Mia was dropped at the shore, the yacht crew made a radio call, telling her that she had to return to the boat. Mia said in her testimony that she decided to listen to Combs despite that she did not want to do it.

Ad

Mia told the court that she accompanied Sean to Las Vegas on a jet after Combs allegedly threatened her and that Mia also had a fear that she might lose her job.

Diddy reportedly used Mia’s photos to threaten her on another occasion

As mentioned, Mia first appeared at the court on May 29, 2025, and opened up on an incident where Sean threatened her. Mia testified that Combs once ran away with her phone when he spotted her walking close to him, as per People magazine.

Ad

Mia told the court that she met Sean the same day at the recording studio, where he told her that he transferred her compromising photos from her phone to his so that he could leverage that material against her, in case she had some compromising information about him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People magazine, Mia also stated in her testimony that she did not have any photos, unlike what Sean told her. Mia additionally testified that Combs did not get the opportunity to see a message where she wrote that Sean was “being a jerk.” The text was sent to Derek, a stylist for Combs.

As per CNN, Mia testified on May 30, 2025, that she was scared that Combs might destroy her reputation and that she could not gather enough courage to stop working for Diddy for the same reason. Mia also told the court that she was suspended multiple times for certain reasons, including when she could not get enough clothing options for Combs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, USA Today stated that more than ten witnesses have testified in the ongoing trial, including rapper Kid Cudi and Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More