When is Diddy's birthday? Rapper's ex-PA says he once changed the date and they "promoted it" anyway

On Day 13 of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, witness number 20, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," continued her testimony. Mia is a former personal assistant to the hip-hop mogul. In her testimony on Thursday, she claimed that Combs had physically and sexually abused her. She also stated that she witnessed the rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Continuing her testimony on Friday, Mia told the jury that Combs once changed his birthday, which originally falls on November 4. Mia was cross-examined by the defense lawyer during the second day of her testimony.

According to CNN, Brian Steel, Diddy's defense attorney, showed and asked for the meaning of a post that Mia had shared on her Instagram in which she wrote "Happy new birthday."

"Puff decided to change his birthday that year, so we all promoted it," she testified in response.

A November 7, 2013, report by E! News also discussed Diddy's announcement of his 2013 birthday change. Combs' birthday originally falls on November 4. However, in 2013, he changed it to November 16.

The same E! News report included a tweet from the rapper, which he had shared ahead of his birthday on November 2, 2013. The tweet read:

"It's my Birthday Monday and I'm just not ready! TIRED. Real talk. So I changed my BIRthday just for this year # to NOV 16th!"

What did Mia tell the court on the second day of her testimony in Diddy's trial?

As per CNN, on her first day in the court stand, a former assistant of Combs, Mia, testified that the rapper used to throw things at her. Per her testimony, Diddy allegedly also abused her sexually throughout her employment. She also told the jury about the "toxic" working conditions she faced while working with Combs.

As per CNN, Mia also shared a few incidents in the court in which Combs assaulted Ventura and said that she believed "Puff's authority was above the police." Continuing her testimony on May 30, Mia told the court that Ventura was "devastated" when she found out that Combs was cheating on her, as reported by NBC News.

CNN reported that Mia testified that when Ventura did not respond to Diddy's calls, he sent her threatening messages, pressuring her to convince Ventura to talk to him. At one point, Combs allegedly threatened to disclose the sexual assaults he had committed against Mia in a way that would make it appear as though she was responsible or complicit.

The jury was shown a message the rapper had sent to his former assistant. According to CNN, the message read:

"If you don't call me now, f**k it all. And imma tell everything. And dont ever speak me again. You have 2 min. F**k her. Call my [house] now or never speak to me again. F**k abc and all lawyers. Let's go to war."

Mia also told the court that she was suspended multiple times for different reasons while working for Diddy. According to The Washington Post, she revealed that Combs' dissatisfaction with her chosen clothing options led to her unpaid suspension in March 2011.

According to CNN, Mia also testified that Diddy tried to call her when Ventura filed a lawsuit against him. However, she said she didn't answer the phone and threw it away. She further shared messages Combs sent her in February 2024 as he tried to reach out to her, to which she didn't reply.

"I wanted nothing to do with him. He was the person I was traumatized by. And he was coming back," Mia testified, according to USA Today.

Defense attorney Brian Steel began his cross-examination on May 30 by presenting a few social media posts and questioning Mia on why she had shared positive content about Combs despite claiming she was being threatened. In response, Mia said that while working for Diddy, she was "expected to" do so.

