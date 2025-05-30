Diddy trial: Legal analyst calls it a "risky proposition" for rapper to follow Suge Knight's advice to "humanize" himself in court

On May 30, 2025, former record executive Suge Knight, who is currently in jail for manslaughter and hit-and-run, sat for a brief call with CNN's Laura Coates. During the call, the former spoke about Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is in a high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

Speaking about Combs, Knight said that telling the truth might help the rapper prove his innocence, adding that the rapper should "humanize" his old self.

"If Puffy goes up there and says, 'Hey… I did all the drugs, I wasn’t in control of my life at the time, or myself’ – he can humanize his old self and the jury might give him a shot," Knight said.

Suge Knight added that if Diddy remains silent, it may appear as though he is afraid to speak up.

"But if they keep him sitting down, it’s like he’s scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, put up his pants and go up there and tell his truth."

However, Joey Jackson, CNN legal analyst and criminal defense attorney, said that this is a "risky proposition" and Combs may "have a lot of explaining to do," as reported by CNN's live coverage.

More about the legal analyst's comments on Suge Knight's advice for Diddy

Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court for his arraignment at the Criminal Courts Building (Image via Getty)

Joey Jackson further told CNN that while the testimonies and evidence presented to the court have been disturbing, it still needs to prove that Combs committed racketeering.

"When you put a defendant on the stand, it just becomes about him. The defense could make an argument saying, 'This guy’s a horrible guy,' but is he a racketeer? Was he engaged in a continuous course of conduct that makes him a criminal of an underboss? So that’s going to be the problem, and that’s why you may want to keep him off," he added.

Subsequently, attorney Lisa Bonner called Suge Knight's advice for Diddy "the most ridiculous thing that he [Combs] can do," claiming that the cross-examination will be "brutal."

"It’s just not a good idea. There’s nothing good that can come of that," Bonner added.

Another legal expert shared that the defendant has a choice to testify, adding that "it is highly unlikely that he [Combs] will testify." They believed that Diddy's legal experts are probably advising him not to take the stand.

Suge Knight's interview with NewsNation

In an interview with NewsNation's Cuomo on May 27, Suge Knight spoke about the rapper and why he should not be proven guilty for his alleged crimes. Knight claimed that other executives involved with the rapper should also be present at court, as reported by Billboard on May 28.

"I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends. But Puffy should definitely walk. There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop."

Knight added:

"I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison."

Suge Knight further believed that even if Combs gets convicted, U.S. President Donald Trump would "pardon" him, speculating that someone from the rapper's team might convince the jury.

"I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him. I feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it. He’s not a dummy. I’m quite sure somebody is going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them," he said.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, ever since.

