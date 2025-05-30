Menstrual blood, broken glass & more: Diddy's ex-PA details alleged items she had to clean from rapper's room after "freak-offs"

An anonymous woman identified as "Mia" took the witness stand on May 29, 2025, in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. She reportedly worked as the rapper's assistant from 2009 to 2017.

During her testimony, "Mia" discussed setting up and cleaning Combs' hotel room for the infamous "freak-offs," which the staff referred to as "hotel nights." She alleged that she had to be "on call" in case the rapper needed something.

"Mia" further testified that she was assigned the role to clean up the room after the freak-off is done, "so that a housekeeper couldn’t take [photos] and run to TMZ," as reported by Page Six on the same day.

"Mia" explained that the room used for the freak-offs was a "nightmare" and a "disaster," adding,

"I saw a lot of candle wax everywhere that was impossible to get out. There was a lot of wet towels everywhere. I’ve seen broken glass, water all over the floor, sometimes blood. Oil over furniture and walls, and things like that."

When asked about the blood, "Mia" alleged that it was menstrual blood. For the unversed, freak-offs were drug-fueled events organized by Diddy where the rapper would coerce individuals into non-consensual sexual activities.

This word first came to the public eye when the rapper's ex-girlfriend and the government's star witness in the trial, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, where she alleged that the rapper would make her participate in the infamous events and make her sleep with male sex workers, as reported by The New York Times.

More about Mia's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

During her testimony, "Mia" recalled her time working for Combs, alleging that it was "chaotic" and "toxic." She claimed that she would work for five days nonstop without taking a break, as reported by Variety.

"He was my boss. He was a very powerful person. He’s younger than my dad, but I looked at him like an older adult. He was the boss or the king, a very powerful person," Mia testified.

"Mia" further claimed that Diddy assaulted her "on more than one occasion," and her life went from being Combs "best friend" to a "worthless piece of crap." Recalling one incident from her 20s, "Mia" claimed that the rapper had leaned to kiss her and put "his other hand up the side of [her] dress." She asserted that she had been a victim of Combs' sexual assault many times.

In another incident, she alleged that she once found Combs on top of her after waking up from sleep, stating that the rapper had "put himself inside" of her.

"I just froze. I didn’t react. It was very quick, but it felt like forever. He said he wouldn’t leave a job unfinished," Mia alleged.

Speaking about being the alleged victim of Combs' assault, Mia remarked,

"I thought I could just die with it and not tell anyone, since it’s such a shameful part of my life. … It’s the worst and most shameful thing that’s ever happened to me."

"Mia" expressed that she couldn't fight back because she was afraid that the rapper would resort to physical violence, adding that Diddy would "fire me and twist the story into making me look like a threat."

"I didn't want to die or get hurt," Mia said.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

