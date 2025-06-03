Diddy trial: InterContinental hotel's ex-security guard claims Cassie wanted her 2016 assault video "to go away"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, which began on May 5, has entered its fourth week. On Monday, the former personal assistant of Combs concluded her testimony. On June 3, a former security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles appeared in court and testified after previously invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Media outlet CNN published a video last year from 2016 in which Diddy can be seen physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the hotel lobby. The jury has viewed this footage. Garcia, who worked at the hotel, had allegedly entered into a transaction with Combs to exchange the video for money.

As per CNN, in his testimony, Garcia also claimed that Ventura told him during a video call that she wanted the footage to be removed.

"She had a movie coming out, and it wasn’t a good time for this to come out and she wanted this to go away,” Garcia testified.

However, he also added that Combs allegedly directed her to say so. Garcia told the jury that after he handed the USB containing the video file of the incident, Combs brought Ventura on FaceTime and allegedly said the following:

“Let him know that you want this to go away, too.”

Garcia further claimed that he was concerned that if Ventura filed a complaint and the video was missing, it could put him in trouble. However, he added that Combs allegedly assured him she also wanted the video gone.

What more did the hotel's ex-security guard reveal in his testimony in the Diddy trial?

According to CNN, the former security guard, who testified under immunity, recalled getting a call from Diddy's assistant, Kristina Khorram. She contacted the security desk to inquire about the video and asked if she could obtain it. However, Garcia denied and told her to speak to management or obtain a subpoena.

He further testified that Diddy spoke to him personally on the phone and asked for the video footage. Garcia further recalled that Diddy said:

“If this got out, it could ruin him.”

The former hotel guard also shared that he informed his boss about the situation. His boss agreed to sell the video for $50,000.

As per NBC, Garcia had to sign an NDA that required him to keep this matter confidential and confirm that no copy of the footage existed. The NDA document, which Garcia said he did not read properly during signing, was presented before the jury. He further testified that Diddy gave him $100,000 instead of $50,000 after he signed the document.

According to the New York Times, Garcia told the jury that he handed over $50,000 to his boss and $20,000 to his colleague, and kept the remaining amount for himself.

Garcia further testified that Combs called him a few weeks later to reconfirm whether the video he possessed was the only copy. The ex-security guard recalled what Diddy said to him on the call:

“He said Happy Easter, Eddy my angel, God is good, God put you in my way for a reason, and then proceeded to ask if anyone has asked about the incident or the video,” Garcia testified.

However, when the video resurfaced in 2024, police reached out to Garcia to learn more about the incident, but he concealed his involvement at that time.

According to a May 14 report by USA Today, prosecutors released CCTV footage showing Combs beating his ex-girlfriend Ventura, which the jury has seen. As per the June 3 report by USA Today, the defense, in its opening remarks, made clear that it plans to defend trafficking charges, not fight against the domestic violence allegations.

