Sean Diddy Combs trial: Judge promises immunity as former InterContinental Hotel security guard invokes Fifth Amendment rights before testimony

"Mia," Diddy's former personal assistant, testified on June 2, 2025. Before she took the stand, Eddy Garcia, a former security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel, took the stand and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

According to NBC News' June 2, 2025, report, Garcia was granted an immunity order, which will spare him from potential prosecution as long as he testifies truthfully. Eddy Garcia worked at the Los Angeles Hotel in March 2016 when Sean "Diddy" Combs attacked his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the hotel's lobby.

For the unversed, CNN released the CCTV footage of the 2016 assault on May 17, 2024. Soon after, the music mogul publicly apologized to Ventura. In his sexual assault, racketeering, and prostitution trial, the surveillance footage was played multiple times.

Initially, Combs' legal team claimed that CNN had released the altered version. However, the media outlet provided the entire footage of the trial.

What did Cassie Ventura say about the surveillance footage while testifying at Diddy's trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Venture at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

According to TODAY's May 15, 2025, report, Cassie Ventura stated during her May 13, 2025, testimony that the physical assault, from the surveillance footage, reportedly took place the day after one of Combs' "Freak off parties." That day, the music mogul allegedly hit her, and she tried to run away with her belongings when he was distracted.

"All I could think about was getting out of there safely. I covered my face because I didn't want him to do any more damage than already had been done," Ventura stated.

On May 14, 2025, Ventura took the stand again. The extended version of the CCTV footage, provided by CNN, was played in court. In the footage, Diddy can be seen forcefully taking Cassie's phone and throwing a vase from the hotel at her. She stated that Combs was being verbally abusive while he threw the vase.

"I just remember (the vase) coming towards me. It hit the wall. I didn't get hit. He was yelling at me. He threw it at me. I don't remember exactly his words. I'm sure he was calling me something other than my name," she said.

Cassie also shared that when police came to ask her questions after the hotel incident, she didn't reveal Diddy's name or any specific details because she wanted to protect him, as he has kids.

"I would not say who I was talking about. In that moment, I did not want to hurt him in that way. There was too much going on. It was a lot," Ventura said.

According to CNN's June 2, 2025, report, "Mia," Diddy's former personal assistant, continued her testimony from last week. Defense attorneys also cross-examined her on Monday. Sylvia Oken, area director of sales and marketing at the Beverly Hills Hotel, also gave her testimony.

Eddy Garcia, a former security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel, is scheduled to take the stand on June 3, 2025. On Wednesday (June 4, 2025), "Jane," one of Combs' accusers, might testify.

