"I was never outside of his grip" — Diddy's ex-PA elaborates on the allegedly horrendous work-life balance while being employed under the rapper

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial is ongoing and has entered the fourth week of testimonies. A former personal assistant of Combs, who appeared in court under the pseudonym "Mia," made some serious allegations against Combs in her three-day testimony. Before wrapping up her testimony, Mia alleged that Diddy had sexually and physically abused her while she was working for him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to CNN, Mia had previously told the court about her "toxic" work life on the first day of her testimony. Defense attorney Brian Steel, who started cross-examining Mia on Friday, continued questioning her on the stand on Monday. As per CNN, during the cross-examination, she said that although she spent time with friends and family, these occasions were not frequent.

"I was never outside of his grip," Mia testified.

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

She further explained that she was required to remain in contact around the clock, even when she was not working. According to CNN, earlier in her testimony, Mia alleged that Combs used to throw things at her during her employment. She also claimed that Combs had threatened to fire her and that she had been suspended multiple times during her job.

A look at Mia's third day of testimony in Diddy's trial

Ad

The ex-assistant of Diddy, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," made serious accusations against the rapper. On Day 3 of her testimony, when the defense was questioning her, she added to these allegations. According to ABC News, Mia was questioned about her positive social media posts about Combs despite him allegedly abusing her.

As per CNN, Mia was also questioned by defense attorney Brian Steel about the timeline of her allegations. She was asked why she hadn't come forward until seven months after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Ad

"Again, I don't remember the dates, but I do remember that horrible conversation," Mia said.

According to CNN, during the second day of her testimony, Mia told the jury that Combs had once threatened her by saying that he would tell Ventura everything that had happened between him and Mia (sexual abuse allegations that Mia made against Combs in court) and make it seem like she was consenting. The outlet reported that today, she was questioned on why she didn't want Ventura to know about it.

Ad

"He threatened to tell Cassie, quote unquote 'everything,' which made me feel like I had done something wrong. I don't know how to explain what that does to a person," Mia replied.

CNN reported that Mia shared on the stand that she was required to carry a flip camera to record the rapper prior to Combs hiring dedicated individuals for the job. When questioned by Steel if she had any video of Combs berating her, Mia denied having any such video proof.

Ad

"No, I would not have been allowed to film that. I was filming whatever [Diddy] wanted me to film," she said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per The Washington Post, Mia was further asked by Steel why she never told Ventura to leave Combs, who Mia claimed was also a victim of his violence. The former assistant said that she couldn't do it even in private, as she was scared of Combs.

"He's stolen my phone many times. He's stolen Cassie's phone many times. He's put tracking devices on her car," Mia said.

Ad

The Washington Post also reported that the ex-assistant was asked if she intended to sue Diddy for sexual abuse and if she was joining in on the "#MeToo money grab against Sean Combs." Mia said she had no such intentions and that she wasn't doing this for money.

After Mia's testimony, Sylvia Oken, who is the area director of sales and marketing at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, was called to the stand. According to The Washington Post, she was called to provide details about room charges. The jury was shown billing records for hotel bookings made under an alias used by Diddy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More