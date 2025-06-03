Did Jack Black testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A viral courtroom video surfaced, claiming that actor Jack Black seemingly testified in Diddy's trial on May 31, 2025. The YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth discussed the matter in their June 2, 2025, video, which has garnered over 40,000 views.

"1 MINUTE AGO: Jack Black Testifies In Court On Day 17 Of Diddy Trial," the title reads.

The video's description stated that on day 17 of Diddy's trial, Jack Black took a stand in court and shared his "shocking" statements, supposedly describing his experience with the rapper.

"In this video, we unravel Jack Black's shocking and emotional testimony — a story of bizarre rituals, surveillance-level intimidation, and spiritual manipulation at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs. Day 17 of the trial offered no humor, no light. Only darkness, boiling beneath the surface of Hollywood's glittering smile — and one brave man who finally said, enough," the video description reads.

Additionally, in the video's description, WhatIsMyStarWorth mentioned that the content is entirely fictional and is meant for "entertainment purposes." Thus, the video is false. Jack Black has not testified in court.

"*Disclaimer:* This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims," the description mentions.

As per ABC's May 31, 2025, report, on day 17, "Mia," Combs' former personal assistant, testified. Jack Black hasn't been mentioned in the previous testimonies either, as Cosmopolitan reports that the only actor mentioned in Diddy's trial is Michael B. Jordan. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash claimed Jordan and Cassie Ventura allegedly dated briefly in 2015.

Jack Black did not testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

In the 29-minute and 17-second long video, WhatIsMyStarWorth stated that Jack Black allegedly claimed that although he isn't from the music industry, he and Combs met in a "spiritually invasive" way.

The video stated that Jack Black claimed Diddy kept inviting the actor to his parties, tried to follow him around, and often called him at 3 am, causing him to lose focus on his acting career.

WhatIsMyStarWorth claimed that the actor shared an alleged 2016 incident when he stayed at a wellness resort in Topanga Canyon. Jack Black supposedly said that while he was taking a late-night steam and hot spring soak, Combs suddenly appeared and joined him.

"I looked up, and there he was, robe open, smiling, just stepped into the spring like it was his place... Diddy leaned in and whispered, 'You can run, Jack, but the water follows.' I got out of the pool, still dripping, ran straight back to my cabin, and locked myself in," the video states.

As the video's description box mentioned, the video was created by making false scenarios. There is no evidence that any verified news outlet has reported this testimony. The YouTube channel has previously created multiple fake videos claiming that different celebrities testified in the Diddy trial. Moreover, CNN, the news outlet live-covering the rapper's trial, has also not reported Jack Black's involvement in Combs' trial.

What did Donald Trump say about Diddy's trial?

US President Donald Trump departs the White House for a visit to Pennsylvania - (Image via Getty)

On May 30, 2025, President Donald Trump was asked about Combs' trial; Trump stated that he would consider pardoning the music mogul after checking the facts. He also said that before he entered politics, Combs reportedly liked him. The President told reporters that he would look into Combs' case, as it is getting a lot of media coverage.

"I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up. No one has asked for a pardon. I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking. I'd look at what's happening... It's certainly getting a lot of coverage," Trump stated.

According to CNN's June 2, 2025, report, Eddie Garcia, who worked in security at the InterContinental Hotel, is scheduled to testify in court on June 3, 2025. "Jane," one of Combs' accusers, might testify on Wednesday (June 4, 2025).

