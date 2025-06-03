Did George Clooney testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom claim debunked

A viral YouTube report claimed George Clooney took the stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial. Shared by Black Is Best on June 3, 2025, the 28-minute and 30-second-long video was captioned:

"1 MINUTE AGO: George Clooney Testifies In Court On Day 17 Of Diddy Trial"

The video description noted:

"Clooney claimed he once discovered a disturbing underground tunnel beneath a private theme park — a location allegedly tied to Diddy's most secretive gatherings. He described being brought there once, out of fear and pressure, not participation."

According to Black Is Best's video, the events allegedly witnessed in the tunnel by the Academy Award-winning actor were referred to as "nugget parties," where celebrities appeared in masks.

The narration claimed that phones were not allowed at those parties, and attendees had to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The description further read:

"Clooney confessed he never joined in, but felt forced to stay silent to protect his fame, his career, and his life."

This video garnered over 1K views at the time of writing. Regardless, the claim made in this report is fake. George Clooney did not testify in Sean Combs' sex trafficking trial.

Real events contest the video's claim. On Day 17 of the trial, Combs' former assistant, referred to as 'Mia' in the court documents, testified in court, as reported by ABC News. George Clooney's name did not come up during the legal proceedings, nor are any public reports found documenting an association between Combs and the 64-year-old actor.

A disclaimer added to the viral video helps clarify its falsity:

"This video is a fictionalized dramatization created for entertainment purposes only. Viewer discretion is strongly advised."

George Clooney did not testify in Diddy's trial

Per Black Is Best's video, George Clooney claimed on the witness stand during Diddy's trial that he got close to the Bad Boy Records founder's inner circle through party invitations over a decade ago.

Clooney allegedly received a mysterious envelope with no return address in 2013. However, the card inside only contained GPS coordinates and time. The video falsely claimed that the actor received a message shortly after with instructions on how to arrive at the given location.

According to Black Is Best's video, George Clooney was reportedly driven to the location in a black SUV, leading him into a tunnel. As narrated in the video, the actor seemingly said:

"That was the first time I entered the cave, and I've never looked at Hollywood the same way."

The narration added:

"He described being escorted through an unmarked service door near a staff-only loading bay down a winding concrete corridor lit by flickering fluorescent lights. They passed several security checkpoints, each guarded by men who didn't speak."

Diddy performed at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The actor reportedly entered an underground chamber afterward with dimmed light and soft music. He found several celebrities, athletes, and politicians inside.

Regardless, these descriptions are fabricated and do not hold any truth. There has been no documented record of George Clooney's presence at any of Diddy's gatherings. Moreover, the list of people who have testified in the ongoing trial does not contain Clooney's name, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Furthermore, Black Is Best's YouTube bio notes:

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified"

No credible source or factual evidence backs these claims. Thus, it can be inferred as fictitious.

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More