Did Jack Nicholson testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A rumor has been making its way on the internet about The Shining's Jack Nicholson testifying at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial. The rapper's trial began on May 5, 2025, and is being held at a Manhattan Federal court in New York. A new video by the YouTube channel Black Is Best claimed that Jack Nicholson was one of the witnesses who testified at Diddy's trial.

The video is titled "1 MINUTE AGO: Jack Nicholson Testifies In Court On Day 17 Of Diddy Trial." Additionally, its description claims that Nicholson's testimony "left the courtroom in complete shock.

"The legendary actor, known for his commanding screen presence and unpredictable persona, took the stand and unraveled a chilling story from deep within Diddy’s inner circle," the description adds.

The courtroom video has garnered over 88K views at the time of writing this article. The now-viral video's description also notes that Nicholson reportedly participated in the rapper's "infamous group baths" along with other big names in Hollywood.

The Black is Best video also claims that Jack Nicholson described his encounters with Combs in "haunting detail", citing celebrity masks and secretive rituals.

However, in the multiple testimonies delivered at Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, the term "group bath" hasn't been mentioned. Additionally, no prominent media publication, tabloid, or channel has published news of the actor testifying at Sean Combs' trial.

Black is Best's video features a disclaimer that states that the content is "fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only.

"No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims," it reads.

The YouTube video's description also features a note about the audio-visual content being generated digitally or with significant editing.

The video's cover image is a picture of Jack Nicholson and Sean Combs in a bathtub with the text "f*cked me inside and out" written at the bottom. The image appears to have been AI-generated, given that no such pictorial representation of Nicholson and Combs exists on the internet except for the video.

Hence, Black Is Best's video describing Jack Nicholson's testimony at the rapper's trial is fake, and is based on unverified and exaggerated claims.

Jack Nicholson did not testify at Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial

Black is Best uploaded a 26-minute and 54-second-long video about the A Few Good Men actor's alleged testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. The video's title and descriptions claimed that the video had Nicholson's testimony about the rapper.

As per the video, Nicholson reportedly named actors like Tom Hanks and George Clooney when recalling Sean Combs' parties. He also mentioned other names like Jamie Foxx, Al Pacino, and Pharrell.

Then, he allegedly described "trust baths", claiming that these were late-night, invitation-only events hosted by Diddy inside "an enormous marble bath" inside his Beverly Hills estate. Nicholson allegedly described the event as 20 men talking to each other with cigars in their hands, stating it was a symbol of openness and breaking their egos.

The video cites Jack Nicholson's testimony, mentioning that the men were naked and that no phones or cameras were allowed during the group baths.

In the alleged testimony, Nicholson recalled that the first time he realized something was wrong was when he saw Tom Hanks leaving Diddy's party early, a rare phenomenon.

Black Is Black's account of Jack Nicholson's alleged testimony at Sean Combs' trial described that one of the group baths turned into a s*xual encounter. According to the supposed testimony, during that group bath, the men began to engage with each other physically as if it were scripted.

The YouTube video illustrated the actor's apparent testimony with caricatures and pictures of the rapper and Nicholson separately at multiple events. However, none of the allegations mentioned in the video have been backed by credible media sources. It is worth noting that Black is Best has previously uploaded similar videos without verified information, including a video of Tom Hanks' alleged testimony as well.

Black is Best's description notes that not all information may be "factual or verified" (Image via YouTube)

Additionally, Black is Best's channel description features a disclaimer advising viewer discretion. It states that the channel's content "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

"Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified," it reads.

Several such videos delivering an altered and false description of celebrities testifying at Diddy's trial have been flagged and debunked by fact-checking websites like Snopes.

This is not the first time a clickbait concerning Jack Nicholson and Combs has made the rounds. In October 2024, rumors of authorities discovering a tunnel connecting Sean Combs' and Nicholson's homes circulated online via platforms like Reddit.

However, there wasn't any truth to that claim either, similar to the one about Nicholson's testimony at Combs' ongoing trial.

