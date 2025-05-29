Did Mark Wahlberg testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A rumor recently surfaced on YouTube that actor, producer, and former rapper Mark Wahlberg testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs' ongoing federal trial. Combs' trial began on May 5, 2025, in a Manhattan court.

The claim about Wahlberg's testimony first emerged on the Rap Zone Daily channel on May 27, 2025. The caption stated that the Flight Risk star's testimony shocked the court.

“Mark Wahlberg SHOCKS Court with Secret Tapes of Puff Daddy!”

As per the clip, the actor reportedly took to the witness stand and accused Sean Combs of allegedly grooming him when he was a teenager. The thumbnail shows collages of the duo with the words, “I was 13 years old!” written on it.

However, the now-viral claim, which amassed over 300,000 views at the time of writing, is fake. Mark Wahlberg did not testify at the Diddy trial, nor is he scheduled to take the stand anytime soon, as per the latest reports. No secret tapes were released by him on the witness stand, either.

The Planet of the Apes actor wasn't on any of the official or confirmed witness lists. Instead, according to a Newsweek report dated May 27, 2025, Mark’s name does not appear in the list of celebrities who have testified in the trial so far.

Additionally, the video begins with a disclaimer that states the video was for "educational and entertainment purposes only."

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only,” the disclaimer reads.

These further discredit the viral courtroom video claim. It is also worth noting that in its bio, Rap Zone Daily has a disclaimer stating that "not all information presented may be factual or verified."

While Mark Wahlberg has been a former business partner of Sean Combs, his name hasn’t yet come up in the latter’s s*x trafficking trial.

Mark Wahlberg did not offer his testimony at the Diddy trial

Rap Zone Daily channel's latest YouTube video which claims that Mark Wahlberg provided his alleged testimony at the Sean Combs trial, is fictional and fabricated.

According to its description, the video covers the federal lawsuit that changed everything. It also includes disturbing details from victim testimonies, the Barack Obama connection, allegations of grooming, NDAs, and manipulation, apart from rumors of RICO charges, and a possible FBI takedown.

However, most of these are vague. For instance, Diddy has not been linked to former U.S. President Obama, even though the latter was name-dropped in the trial. Combs’ former assistant, David James, testified on May 20, 2025, that the defendant carried “25 to 30” undisclosed pill bottles, some of which were ecstasy.

When asked by the prosecution to describe the ecstasy, James testified that one was in the shape of President Obama’s face. Additionally, there are no rumors about RICO charges or a possible FBI takedown.

Diddy is already on trial for multiple charges, one of which is racketeering conspiracy.

Likewise, the FBI already carried out a raid at the rapper's Miami and Los Angeles residences in early 2024 as part of the Homeland Security Investigations into his human trafficking charges. Later, in September 2024, the rapper was arrested and has since been behind bars.

The video also provides a false narrative that Ashton Kutcher and Kylie Jenner were reportedly linked to Diddy’s alleged criminal activities. It added that Kutcher purportedly testified and Jenner’s alleged recording was shown in court. All of these are misleading and lack a substantiated source or evidence.

Additionally, while it alleges that ADA Kelsey Monroe questioned Mark Wahlberg, there’s no one in the prosecution team by that name in the Diddy trial. Similarly, unlike the video’s claim, Judge Reyes did not preside over the Combs’ trial. Instead, it has been overseen by Judge Arun Subramanian.

Towards the start of the footage, it also claims that what viewers would hear "comes directly from the federal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs as reported by Inner City Press."

“What you are about to hear comes directly from the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs as reported by Inner City Press and corroborated through courtroom testimony, sealed exhibits, and first-hand legal sources.”

False narratives posted by Rap Zone Daily about Sean Combs' trial. (Image via Youtube/ Rap Zone Daily)

However, Inner City Press has not reported on any alleged testimony by Mark Wahlberg in the Diddy trial. The United Nations-backed investigative journalism group has been rather extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses.

Some of them included Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, and Cassie's mother Regina Ventura. They also include ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and rapper Kid Cudi, among other former associates, employees, and aides of the Bad Boy Records founder.

Notably, Rap Zone Daily's bio also carries a disclaimer that “the content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it added.

The nearly 22-minute video also had tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence, such as in the script and voice narration, as well as the images of Diddy and Wahlberg on the thumbnail. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg’s made-up testimony rumor is not the only misleading video the channel has posted recently.

Similar videos about non-existent testimonies about Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Mariah Carey, Katt Williams, Angelina Jolie, and George Clooney were also posted by Rap Zone Daily. These can also be debunked for the reasons that they were parodical, meant for virality, and sensationalism.

Notably, other clickbait videos about Mark Wahlberg testifying at the Diddy trial were shared by the YouTube channels Inside N Out and Ufit TV, as well as the Facebook page Super Radyo Iloilo.

As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that Mark Wahlberg will testify at the trial, nor has his name come up anywhere else during the trial.

In 2015, Mark Wahlberg invested in the bottled water brand AQUAhydrate alongside Sean Combs and Ronald Burke. Together, they owned a major stake in the company, the current status of which remains unknown.

According to IMDb, Diddy and Wahlberg shared a personal and professional friendship for years. The latter lost multiple bets to the Bad Boy founder in 2015 and 2017 after betting on Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, respectively.

The first was a $250,000 loss, and the other was a $150,000 loss. Both times, the bets were against Floyd Mayweather. Reportedly, Wahlberg once attended a professional party at Diddy’s Hamptons property in 2008.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Wahlberg appeared on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show, where the duo exchanged words about Diddy.

“You got more f**kin’ dye in that beard than Diddy wears… Cause I see him, he shows me behind the curtain,” the Instant Family actor joked.

Kevin Hart appeared to be getting uncomfortable and said, "That's a f**kin' nuff," adding he was going to "edit this out." The video of the banter resurfaced in the wake of Combs' legal troubles.

