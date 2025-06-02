Did Adam Sandler testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A recent viral report claimed actor Adam Sandler has testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking trial. The video, shared on YouTube by Black Is Best on Saturday, May 31, was captioned:

"1 MINUTE AGO: Adam Sandler Testifies In Court On Day 14 Of Diddy Trial"

However, per the narration, the video was about testimony shared on Day 13 of the trial. The video description referred to Sandler:

"The man known for decades of laughter, family-friendly charm, and goofy characters now carried an entirely different energy. There was no punchline in sight."

Adam Sandler reportedly began his testimony in a trembling voice and "recounted his personal and painful experiences" with Combs. According to the viral video, the 58-year-old actor claimed to be a loving friend to Combs, but his friendship was returned with manipulation.

Black Is Best's 34-minute and 7-second-long video has been watched over 310K times at the time of writing. Regardless, the claim made in this content is false. Adam Sandler did not take the stand in Sean Combs' federal trial.

In reality, the founder of Bad Boy Records' former assistant, addressed by Mia in the court documents, testified on the 13th day of the trial. Adam Sandler, on the other hand, has never been associated with Sean Combs. No public report of their affiliation from credible sources is in existence.

Furthermore, a disclaimer added at the end of the video description clarifies its fabricated nature:

"This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims."

The footage was made using digitally generated and edited sound and visuals.

Adam Sandler did not testify in Diddy's trial

Per Black Is Best's viral video, Adam Sandler recounted "bizarre incidents" where he was:

"I felt like I was being broken down, piece by piece, until I didn't know where the jokes ended and the fear began," he said, as stated in the video deescription.

The video claimed Sandler shrugged off Sean Combs' alleged behavior towards him as "harmless" for years, convincing himself he might be overreacting. The actor allegedly said:

"I couldn’t laugh it off anymore. Not when I saw others go through worse."

According to the narration, Diddy forced Sandler to sleep next to him, shirtless, and coerced him to participate in "bizarre rituals" that made the actor feel humiliated.

However, everything said in the video is made up. Black Is Best's bio on YouTube further sheds light on the fictitious and unreliable nature of the channel's content:

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."

Similar videos claiming to contain testimonies from other Hollywood celebrities have surfaced on YouTube since Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began on May 5.

Some of them have been debunked by Sportskeeda previously due to a lack of evidence to back the claims.

Amrita Das



