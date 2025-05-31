What did Trump say about pardoning Diddy? POTUS claims the rapper "used to like" him "a lot"

On Friday, May 30, Donald Trump spoke about the prospect of pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs during a White House press conference. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Since then, numerous alleged victims have filed lawsuits against Combs. However, his legal team has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

According to Variety's May 30 report, Donald Trump was asked about the rapper's ongoing trial by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during a visit to the Oval Office. When asked whether he would pardon Combs, Trump said:

“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it."

The POTUS continued:

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

He also claimed to ensure that personal relationships wouldn't influence his decision about a probable Presidential pardon in the future.

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements,” he told reporters.

The President concluded, saying:

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

According to a report from The Economic Times, the POTUS and Combs were spotted watching the 1997 US Open with their respective partners, namely Melania Trump and Kim Porter. In a 2012 episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, the POTUS claimed that Combs was a good person and he was willing to support him. The would-be-POTUS also referred to the rapper as a "good friend."

It is worth noting that Combs was a major celebrity supporter of Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. According to The Daily Mail, the currently incarcerated rapper also led the Last Chance for Change rally in Florida on the day before the election.

50 Cent weighs in after Donald Trump doesn't rule out a potential Presidential pardon for Diddy

50 Cent at the Invest Fest 2024 (Image via Getty)

50 Cent has reacted to Donald Trump's comments on Sean "Diddy" Combs. The G-Unit boss took to Instagram on May 30 to share the POTUS' abovementioned comments on Combs.

"He said some really bad things about Trump, it's not ok. I'm gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy," he commented.

For the unversed, 50 Cent and Combs have a longstanding feud that began in 2006, when 50 Cent released The Bomb. In the track, he claimed that Combs was aware of the infamous murder of the Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. Additionally, the two rappers represent rival vodka brands, i.e., Effen Vodka and Ciroc Vodka.

50 Cent has taken multiple shots at Combs after his arrest in September 2024. Additionally, he has partnered with Netflix to produce a docuseries covering all the allegations faced by Combs as part of his ongoing criminal trial.

