50 Cent says he’s going to contact Trump to tell him the bad things Diddy said about him after president doesn't rule out pardoning rapper

50 Cent has been vocal about his thoughts concerning Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial. On May 30, 2025, he took to Instagram to post a snippet of Donald Trump's comments on whether he would consider pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Commenting on the clip, 50 Cent wrote:

"He said some really bad things about Trump ,it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy."

As reported by Variety on May 30, 2025, Peter Doocy, a Fox News correspondent, asked Trump during a recent White House press conference if he would consider granting a presidential pardon to Diddy.

In response, Trump said that while nobody has asked him this question, he's aware of people thinking about it. The President of the United States said that he hasn't been following Combs' trial closely and stated:

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements."

Trump emphasized that the question of issuing a pardon for Sean Combs isn't a "popularity contest." He added that he would look at the facts, and if he believed someone was mistreated, the person's liking or disliking of Trump wouldn't have an impact on his decision.

It is worth noting that there has been a past clip of Trump considering Diddy a close confidant. In a 2012 episode of The Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump called Sean Combs his "good friend" and said that he loved the rapper. In the clip, the U.S. President also claimed that Combs was a good guy and that he was going to stick up for him.

50 Cent posts an edited picture of himself sporting a 'Free Diddy' t-shirt to poke fun at the rapper

Recent instances of 50 Cent poking fun at Diddy amid his ongoing trial are not the first time the rapper has engaged in such behavior. The feud between Cent and Sean Combs dates back to 2006, when 50 Cent released The Bomb. The diss track accused Combs of knowing about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

Their beef continued as they represented competing vodka brands, wherein 50 Cent was a spokesperson for Effen Vodka, while Combs was a partner in Ciroc vodka. In the wake of Diddy's arrest in September 2024, 50 Cent made several remarks about the case. Additionally, Netflix announced a docuseries produced by 50 Cent, covering allegations against the currently imprisoned rapper.

On May 27, 2025, 50 Cent posted an edited picture of himself on Instagram at the Knicks game sporting a 'Free Diddy' t-shirt. However, the photo was altered—video and photographic coverage of the game showed him wearing a different shirt.

In another IG post dated May 15, 2025, Cent reflected on Cassie Ventura's testimony concerning her relationship with Sean Combs. In her testimony, Combs' former girlfriend detailed alleged abuse and "freak-offs" she underwent during their relationship. Commenting on the testimony, Cent wrote:

"After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have took the plea offer. The s*it they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think?"

In addition to commenting on Combs' trial, 50 Cent was also mentioned in one of the testimonies by Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark. Ms. Clark, who worked for Combs from 2004 to 2012, claimed she once saw him with a gun and that he said he had a problem with 50 Cent at the time. Reacting to this, 50 Cent joked on Instagram about feeling unsafe because Combs allegedly had a gun.

