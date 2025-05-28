"The ambassador of chaos and pettiness": Netizens react to 50 Cent wearing a 'Free Diddy' T-shirt in viral post

50 Cent has spoken about Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial at every chance he got, and Cent's recent Instagram post has taken his comments on the rapper a notch higher.

On May 27, 2025, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post what appears to be an AI-edited picture of himself at the Knicks Game sporting a 'Free Diddy' t-shirt. The photo is edited, given that the rapper was seen wearing a different one in photos taken at the game. Additionally, Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, captioned the photo:

"Bro this game is crazy 🤦‍♂️"

Netizens were quick to take to Cent's comment section to express their views on his latest dig at Sean "Diddy" Combs. Commenting on the IG post and acknowledging Cent's petty behavior, a netizen wrote:

"The ambassador of chaos and pettiness"

Netizen comments on Cent's post trolling Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Internet users dubbed Cent "the most unbothered man in America" and commented on how hilarious they found his IG post:

Netizens comment on Cent's post trolling Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Additionally, some netizens put forth their perspective on what beefing with the Intro rapper must be like:

Netizens comment on Cent's post trolling Diddy (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

"I don’t feel safe LOL": 50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy's former assistant's testimony

In addition to the recent instance of posting an edited picture of himself sporting a 'Free Diddy' t-shirt, 50 Cent also commented on being mentioned in a testimony by Sean Combs' former assistant.

On May 27, 2025, Diddy's ex-assistant Capricon Clark testified at the rapper's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, excerpts of which were shared by Inner City Press on X. During the testimony, the Assistant United States Attorney asked Clark if she had observed Diddy with a gun, to which she responded affirmatively.

On being asked if Sean Combs talked about possessing the firearm, Capricon Clak said:

"He. Mr. Combs told Chris Lighty he had a gun. He had a problem with 50 Cent."

Posting a screenshot of Inner City Press' excerpt of Clark's testimony along with what appears to be an edited picture of him on a movie set, Cent wrote:

"Cut, CUT 🎬Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe 😔LOL"

The Many Men rapper posted another IG post following the previous one, captioning it:

"Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, ☹️I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL"

Moreover, Cent's recent IG post in the 'Free Diddy' t-shirt seems like a dig at one of the videos he posted previously. On May 18, 2025, the rapper posted a video alleging that protesters wearing t-shirts in Sean Combs' support were being paid to do so. 50 Cent took a dig at the alleged situation and captioned the post:

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow."

50 Cent had been digging at Diddy before the rapper was arrested in September 2024. In 2006, Cent dropped a track called The Bomb alleging that Combs knew the identity of The Notorious B.I.G.'s killer.

Additionally, in September 2024, Cent claimed to be working on a docuseries for Netflix concerning allegations against Diddy.

