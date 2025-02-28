"Delusional JoMo got only one song"— 50 Cent claps back at Jim Jones for calling him a sucker

Rapper 50 Cent made a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club on February 28 and fired back at Jim Jones after the rapper dismissed 50 Cent as a "sucker" on the same show in the previous interview. The feud between the two New York rappers reignited after Jim asserted that he had more solo records that "really hit" than most New York artists, a claim that 50 Cent was quick to refute on social media.

During his interview, Jim Jones was discussing his music catalog and potential Verzuz battle contenders when DJ Envy mentioned 50 Cent’s name. Jones immediately dismissed the idea, saying,

"Nah, I won’t do nothing with that sucker, you heard? Leave him out the conversation."

This statement quickly caught 50 Cent’s attention, prompting him to respond on Instagram with a pointed jab at Jones’ discography.

50 Cent wasted no time in clapping back at Jim Jones' claims. Taking to Instagram, he wrote,

"Delusional JoMo only got one song, Ballin written by Max B. Better shut up before I have True Life chasing your a** around the city again. F*cking PUNK!"

The G-Unit mogul referenced Jones’ biggest hit, We Fly High (Ballin'), which was co-written by Max B, implying that Jones’ success was limited to a single track.

Jim Jones claims he holds his own in New York hip-hop

According to HipHopDX, the feud between 50 Cent and Jim Jones dates back years and is rooted in social media exchanges and disputes over street credibility. Their issues escalated when 50 rekindled his friendship with Cam’ron, which led to tension between Jones and his former Dipset partner.

More recently, Jones had made comments that suggested he felt overlooked in discussions about New York hip-hop dominance, leading to his assertion that he had more solo hits than most rappers from the city.

Jim Jones had been promoting his latest album, At the Church Steps, when he made the bold claim about his solo catalog.

"I got more solo records than most of them that really hit, remember that," he said on The Breakfast Club. "In New York City, it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to win with Capo. I got a lot of gold singles, I got some action."

DJ Envy then floated the idea of a Verzuz battle between Jones and 50 Cent, to which Jones immediately rejected any potential matchup, reiterating his disinterest in engaging with 50 Cent.

However, 50 Cent wasn't done addressing the matter. In a separate Instagram post, he shared an image of himself wearing a suit and drinking what appeared to be Branson Cognac, his own liquor brand, with the caption,

"I been waiting to say this, ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS SOMETHING PUNK. YOU GIRLY MOUTH BOY!"

This was seen as another shot at Jones, reinforcing 50’s dismissive stance on the Harlem rapper’s claims.

According to The Source, Jim Jones recently released his album At The Church Steps, a 17-track project commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, On My Way To Church. Additionally, he is collaborating with Maino on a second album titled Lobby Boy Dreams.

