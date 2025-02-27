The Philadelphia 76ers are 20-38 for the season. They've gone 1-9 in their last 10 games, and have struggled with injuries throughout the season. They're still 2.5 games behind the No. 10 seed and the last spot in the Play-In Tournament.

With that in mind, Paul George has decided to take a break from his podcast, arguing that he's ready to lock in and make a late-season run to get the team to the playoffs.

Hip hop star Cam'ron called him out on his show, stating that it's too late already and that he should've done that a long time ago since he's definitely not making as much money with his podcast as he's making with the Sixers.

"He must really have an alter ego, 'Podcast P,'" Cam'ron said. "So, he has a whole podcast and announcement to say that he's not doing the podcast to focus on making a run at the end of the season to possibly be in the Play-In. So, you figure that out in March? I would be so mad if I was a Sixers fan, if I was the GM, if I'm the coach." (31:06).

George started his podcast when he was still with the LA Clippers, and while he's drawn some criticism and mockery among fans for that, he handled both things relatively well.

Paul George says the Sixers don't have the habits of a champion

Following the Sixers' blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls, Paul George called out the team for its habits, stating that they didn't even look like a playoff-caliber outfit right now.

"Regardless of who's playing, who's not playing, we've shown no sign of a team that will compete," George said on Monday. "We just don't have the habits of a champion or a playoff-contending team."

Perhaps that's what has motivated him to take this step. He joined the team to be one of their veteran leaders, and as such, it only makes sense that he leads by example.

George isn't the only active player currently hosting a podcast. Some might argue that it's a conflict of interest, but pro athletes are trying to make the most of their platforms, diversify their portfolios, and get their hands on more endeavors.

The Sixers are closer to the bottom and the top pick in the NBA Draft than to the actual playoffs, but they clearly want to make one last run before potentially shutting down their stars for the season.

