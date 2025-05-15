"If he gets convicted, Trump's gonna pardon him" — Suge Knight weighs in on Diddy's chances of walking free post his trial

Former record executive Suge Knight weighed in on Diddy's chances of walking free post his trial during an interview from prison with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on May 13, 2025. Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter, told Cuomo:

“I think he’s got some favors with the government. I think they’re gonna show him a little leeway. It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him.”

For the unversed, Suge Knight has a longstanding feud with Sean "Diddy" Combs; however, during his interview with NewsNation, he was convinced that his fellow rapper would be "alright".

Reasoning for his claim, Knight mentioned that Combs had a chance of getting the presidential pardon, given that Trump had commuted Death Row Records' co-founder Michael Harris' sentence for drug trafficking and attempted murder in 2021.

Suge Knight claimed that "they don't care about all that" and focus on their stake in it for the long run. The former record executive also suggested that he was sure someone would talk to the jurors and convince one or two of them, adding:

"That’s all you need, is one. So, at the end of the day, it’s going to be a real exciting situation, but I think he’s going to be all right.”

Knight said that Diddy has a "fair shot at it", referring to the possibility of manipulating a juror or two because he's not a dummy.

Cassie Ventura's testimony in Diddy's trial mentions an instance highlighting feud with Suge Knight

Suge Knight and Diddy's beef started in the 1990s when the former was a producer for famous California rappers like Tupac Shakur while the latter was working with The Notorious B.I.G.

Combs' Bad Boy Records and Knight's Death Row Records were part of the East-West Coast rap feud, which led to the deaths of Tupac in 1996 and The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. Suge Knight also took a shot at Sean Combs during the 1995 Source Awards, showing up in songs and videos by artists on his label.

Knight reportedly said:

"Anyone out there who wanna be a recording artist and wanna stay a star and don't have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing, come to Death Row."

This longstanding feud was highlighted by Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on the second day of her testimony on May 14, 2025. She mentioned that Diddy once left a "freak-off" to confront Suge Knight. Ventura recalled that the rapper's bodyguard interrupted a freak-off session to inform him about Knight's whereabouts, stating:

“We were having a freak off in one of his homes in L.A. and he said Suge was at Mel’s Diner and we packed up and drove down there. I was crying. I was screaming, ‘Please don’t do anything stupid.' I was just really nervous for them, what it meant, what they were going to do.”

Cassie cited that Diddy and his bodyguard dressed in black clothes, armed themselves with guns, and left. Talking to Chris Cuomo about the incident Ventura cited in her testimony, Suge Knight said that it was a "good thing" that Sean Combs and his bodyguard didn't show up because “somebody would have got hurt.”

Diddy is facing a trial on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering. The rapper could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

