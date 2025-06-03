Was Chadwick Boseman mentioned in the Diddy trial? Perez Hilton reacts to witness Mia's text messages after the Black Panther actor's death

The ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial saw the rapper’s former assistant bring up an unexpected name as well as his past acting ambition. On Monday, June 2, 2025, a woman, going by the pseudonym “Mia,” took the stand in court and discussed the multiple times she sent him text messages.

After Mia was reportedly grilled by Diddy’s legal team in court for her alleged s*xual allegations against the musician, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton reacted to her bringing up the name of the late Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman.

“Mia in 2020 in August of that year following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star, Mia texted Diddy: ‘Thinking of you with Chadwick Boseman,’” said Perez Hilton in his YouTube video.

The revelation about Chadwick Boseman surfaced during cross-examinations on Monday after Mia accused Sean Combs of r*pe and s*xual assault. The late actor who played the Marvel superhero was named in a message that Diddy’s former assistant sent him after the actor died in August 2020, according to USA Today.

Perez Hilton details Diddy’s alleged acting ambition

On June 2, 2025, Perez Hilton took to YouTube and detailed the latest testimony from Mia, Sean Combs’ former live-in assistant. According to Mia’s testimony, the 55-year-old rapper was once interested in acting.

Perez Hilton, in his video, noted that the rapper auditioned to portray the American singer-songwriter and dancer James Brown for the 2014 biopic Get on Up. However, Chadwick Boseman was ultimately picked for the role. The actor died at age 43 following his four-year battle with colon cancer.

“Mia said on the stand that Diddy was auditioning for the role of James Brown in the Get on Up biopic. Chadwick Boseman ended up playing Brown. She told him that she had his audition tape and would send it to him,” Hilton further added in the video.

According to Variety, Mia, in her message to Sean Combs, made it sound like a “high-budget bid for the role” as she further described the audition tape as a full-scale “production” they had worked on for a week.

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton also discussed that Mia, in her other texts to Combs, recalled “magical, hilarious, and hysterical memories” the two shared. Notably, one story involved a night in Paris when MC Jagger “flirted” with her, another named Jennifer Lopez and how she wouldn’t stay out with them, and a third included a “high-stakes poker game” between Combs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

How long has Mia worked for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Mia worked as an assistant for Sean Combs from 2009 to 2017. During her testimonies, she accused the rapper of alleged workplace harassment, abuse, s*xual assault on multiple occasions, violence, and more.

According to Variety, throughout her eight years of working for Diddy, she also claimed the Bad Boy Records founder had “brainwashed” her and that she was “constantly seeking his approval” even after she left work. Meanwhile, last week on the stand, Mia also testified that Combs allegedly threw her against a wall while beating his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024. He is charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Although he has pleaded not guilty, if convicted, the 55-year-old musician could get life in prison.

