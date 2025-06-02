"When he was freaking off" - Perez Hilton reacts to scandalous theory alleging existence of an underground tunnel between Diddy's mansions

The ongoing legal saga surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken yet another bizarre turn, this time involving a wild conspiracy theory about a network of underground tunnels linking his Los Angeles home with the neighboring Playboy Mansion. The rumor, which has been circulating online for months, was revived after Homeland Security raided on Diddy's properties in March 2024.

Ad

According to The Guardian, Federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March 2024 in connection to his ongoing s*x trafficking investigation. Images from the raids depicted piles of cash, guns, drugs, and other items, but what sent the internet into a frenzy was an old rumor of hidden tunnels buried under Diddy's L.A. mansion.

On June 1, 2025, media personality Perez Hilton reported about the incident on his blog. Hilton also uploaded a post on X, which read,

Ad

Trending

"#Diddy when he was freaking off."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Diddy's alleged underground tunnel

According to Perez Hilton's blog, in September 2024, X user @ShadowofEzra claimed that Diddy's mansion in Holmby Hills was connected to Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion, which was six minutes away, via an "underwater swimming tunnel." The post said it led to a "mysterious grotto," writing,

"A tunnel was discovered in Diddy's luxurious Los Angeles mansion — an underwater swimming tunnel leading to a mysterious grotto, reminiscent of ancient and modern human use of caves. Despite the discovery, the Federal government has yet to release any photos of it. The mainstream media insists there are no connections between this tunnel and the nearby Playboy mansion, located just minutes away."

Ad

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported that Combs' $40 million mansion did indeed feature a lagoon-style pool, complete with an underwater tunnel leading to a grotto. However, it was publicized that this was purely an architectural feature, not a hidden passageway to the fabled Playboy Mansion.

2018 Fox Network Upfront (Image via Getty)

Marston Hefner, son of the late Playboy founder, also chimed in, clarifying that the Playboy Mansion's tunnels were used for mundane purposes like laundry transport and not illicit activities.

Ad

In March 2024, Reuters shed light on a falsified photo of an alleged CNN report that stated investigators had found underground tunnels in Combs' home.

"That is a manipulated image and not something CNN reported," CNN representative Emily Kuhn informed the outlet in an email.

More about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

According to USA Today, Sean Combs' federal s*x crimes trial in Manhattan is scheduled to continue on June 2, 2025, as his lawyers prepare to cross-examine Combs' former assistant, who went by the name "Mia."

Ad

The unidentified woman, an employee of Combs from 2009 to 2017, accused the hip-hop mogul of manipulating her over several years and s*xually assaulting her numerous times. His defense attempted to dispute the allegations with her social media posts that lauded Combs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 30, Mia was called to the stand by the defense, and Brian Steel, an attorney for Combs, grilled her about a 2014 birthday tribute she wrote for Combs, questioning why she expressed affection for the defendant years after the alleged abuse. Mia stated that her relationship with Combs was complicated, saying,

"When the highs were high and the goods were good, you tried so hard to stay in that."

Ad

Combs, 55, is charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors allege he used violence and drugs to compel his accusers into s*x acts, stating they possess video evidence. The rapper, who was arrested in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More