"No trial, blow his f**king brains out"— Ex-Mafia ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano weighs in on the Diddy trial and RICO charges

Former American mafia Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano has broken his silence regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs' federal trial, which is currently ongoing in Manhattan, New York City.

Ad

In a video uploaded on his self-titled YouTube channel on May 31, 2025, the Gambino crime family member opined that Diddy should not be on trial but rather he deserved to have his brains blown out.

“I can’t even imagine what the f**k this is. I don’t even know why there’s a trial. Listening to this sh*t is ridiculous… It’s outrageous. This guy needs a f**king 38 in his f**king forehead. No trial, blow his f**king brains out… I just can’t fathom trying to understand this case…” Gravano said.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Sammy the Bull noted that the RICO charges did not belong in the Combs trial, and if the rapper were in the mafia, he would have been killed by now, since sex trafficking and abusing women are things the mob does not tolerate.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploring further Sammy the Bull’s remarks about the Diddy trial

Before Sean Combs’ trial began on May 5, 2025, one of the lawyers representing him was Anthony Ricco, who had previously represented Sammy the Bull. However, on February 20, 2025, Ricco filed a legal notice at the Manhattan federal court, writing:

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel.”

Ad

No other detail about his exit from Diddy’s defense team were mentioned. Now, in his latest video, Sammy the Bull shared that Ricco was a “good guy” and a “competent” and “great” lawyer.

“He’s an honorable guy. I think he didn’t believe in the case with Diddy, in my opinion. He didn’t want this blowing up in his face,” the ex-mafia member shared.

Ad

Salvatore Gravano further mentioned that the Bad Boy Records owner has done “disgusting things and I think he deserves to be in jail.” He added that Anthony Ricco “must have felt the same way” as he has “kids” and a “family,” and was “disgusted” with Combs’ nature of alleged crimes and “walked away.”

Sammy the Bull continued by claiming that as a man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, it was beyond his imagination what Diddy had done to women and children, adding,

Ad

“I know guys who got life for less than this.”

Ad

According to the former mafia right-hand man of John Gotti, Combs’ freak-offs, aka the drugs and sex-based performances, were “pure evil and insanity.” Gravano said there is no way the rapper could “beat this trial” as it was getting “worse” with each day in court, alongside testimonies and piling evidence against him.

“I have never heard of anything so disgusting in my life… I have come across serial killers like Roy DeMeo… I thought that was brutal, disgusting. This has got that beat… I don’t like sending people to jail… I don’t root for people to go to jail… I root for this motherf**ker to go to jail,” he added.

Ad

Sammy the Bull also mentioned that Diddy would be “everybody’s b*tch” in prison and wish he would have never done anything such as the freak-offs in his life. He declined to give the rapper “the benefit of doubt” and questioned why the government indicted him on racketeering charges instead of addressing what he allegedly did, such as “drugs, kidnapping, child molestation.”

Salvatore Gravano claimed it was Diddy who was “corrupt” and not an organization, like in the mafia. Therefore, according to him, the RICO charges were unjustified.

Ad

Before his video, Sammy the Bull also sat down with News Nation for an interview and reiterated his remarks on May 29, 2025.

“We would never touch women and children. That’s against our rules, our principles. … He would have been killed. There would be no trial,” Gravano stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He shared from his own prison experience that if Diddy is convicted, he will face repercussions for abusing women and children.

“He’s going to be treated like a b*tch. Listen, we’re all men. We have wives, we have daughters, we have granddaughters,” he added.

When asked whether Sean Combs’ wealth could be helpful in prison, Gravano admitted it was possible, stating that "money talks in prison.” However, that would only buy the rapper a “little bit of protection" but not for long, as he would be exploited for his criminal record, and nobody would like him.

Ad

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and has been on trial since May 5, 2025. He faces multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Additional charges include drug offenses, arson, kidnapping, and assault.

He continues to deny the charges. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in federal prison. His trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More