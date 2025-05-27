Legal analyst Joey Jackson claims prosecutors have to show "more coercion and forced activity" to prove charges against Diddy

The third week of testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial commenced on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and brought more witnesses to the stand in the New York courtroom. According to CNN Entertainment, legal analyst Joey Jackson has claimed that prosecutors have to show "more coercion and forced activity" to prove that the rapper is guilty.

As prosecutors are working to prove that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was involved in several criminal and illegal acts, legal analyst and criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson believes prosecutors have not done enough so far.

As per CNN, Joey Jackson recently claimed that prosecutors will have to:

“Show more coercion and forced activity.”

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 after he was accused of running a sex trafficking operation. The 55-year-old faces several charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, drugging, arson, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Although Diddy has pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations against him, he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Joey Jackson believes prosecutors should avoid “one-off activities” in Diddy trial

Joey Jackson recently discussed with CNN’s Sara Sidner how prosecutors are trying to utilize the testimonies given by witnesses during the ongoing trial to lay the foundation for the racketeering conspiracy charge that Combs is facing.

Joey Jackson, as per CNN, also detailed how prosecutors can further prove the racketeering charge against Diddy by establishing:

“Continuous use of the enterprise over a significant period of time, not just these one-off activities, and sexual exploitation and trafficking would lead to that.”

Who are the key witnesses in the Diddy trial?

During the first week of Sean Combs’ trial, his ex-girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura was one of the key witnesses. According to ABC News, Ventura alleged that the rapper would force her into participating in “freak-offs” with hired male escorts. She claimed that he blackmailed her and added:

"Every freak-off was directed by Sean. Like, he knew specifically where he wanted everyone to be, the lighting and such."

Another key witness in the trial was Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, famously known as Kid Cudi. The Pursuit of Happiness singer, who briefly dated Ventura, testified in the second week and accused the rapper of alleged arson that he performed on Cudi’s Porsche in jealousy.

Meanwhile, last week, Cassie’s mother was also brought to the witness stand. She reportedly claimed she had taken a $20,000 loan to pay the rapper after he threatened her daughter to release her sex tapes.

Notably, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, only one witness, Capricorn Clark, a former employee of Sean Combs, testified in the court.

