Sean Diddy Combs trial: Employee at the Beverley Hills Hotel testifies about charges for "oil damage"

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial enters its fourth week, a hotel employee testifies about an "oil damage" charge levied during one of the rapper's stays. Taking the witness stand on Monday, June 2, 2025, Beverly Hills Hotel (Los Angeles) employee Sylvia Oken detailed the times he booked a room at the establishment.

During the trial, prosecutors presented various exhibits (a.k.a. evidence) related to hotel bookings for his "freak-offs" or other activities. They brought on Oken, the custodian in charge of sales and marketing at the hotel, to help explain the same, according to the Washington Post.

One of the exhibits included two itemized receipts from 2014 and 2015. The first bill, for room No. 259, saw expenses like room charges, a charge for picking up candles, telephone use, and using the private bar, among others. It also included a $300 charge to clean drapes, which Oken said were "soiled beyond what is normal."

Meanwhile, the latter bill saw an expense of $500 for "oil damage" during the stay. Ahead of Diddy's arrest in September 2024, federal officials raided two of his properties. During the investigation, they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants. Prosecutors claim that the rapper used baby oil during his days-long s*x parties, or freak-offs.

Sylvia Oken testified that Diddy booked rooms under the aliases Frank Black and Phillip Pines

On Monday, Sylvia Oken testified that once a guest made a reservation at Beverly Hills Hotel, a "profile" for them is generated through a system called "Opera." These profiles include details like the name, aliases, notes, and previous stays.

Notably, she told the jurors that the name of the guest is not always their real name, especially in cases of celebrities. However, Oken added that the hotel had both names listed.

After showing exhibits featuring the profile for a Phillip Pines, Sylvia testified that it was an alias for the Bad Boy Records founder. Oken also told jurors that guests can change their names, adding that the rapper previously reserved a room under the name Frank Black. Meanwhile, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was listed as a guest for Combs in the profile.

Notably, Phillip Pines is also the name of a former employee of Diddy who sued the rapper in December 2024. He claimed that as part of his job, he had to cater to the Combs' s*xual habits. These responsibilities included readying rooms for the parties with drugs, alcohol, and s*x paraphernalia. Pines alleged he had to clean up after. He also recounted an incident where the rapper forced him to have s*x with a woman.

During her testimony, Ventura further told jurors that Frank Black was the alias Combs used while having freak-offs with her.

Elsewhere, Sylvia Oken noted that a Bad Boy employee paid for the bookings using an American Express card of Sean Combs.

Federal officials arrested Diddy last September on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution (two additional counts were added before the trial began in May). According to his indictment, he ran a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually and physically abused "women and others" for years. It included participating in elaborate and produced s*x performances with male escorts during his "freak off" parties.

During her testimony last month, Cassie Ventura explained that baby oil was frequently used during the aforementioned orgies. She claimed Combs liked it "heated" and "glistening." Ventura even alleged that one time, she got into a "pool filled with baby oil" upon the rapper's request.

Diddy has denied all charges levied against him. If convicted, he faces life in prison. Moreover, witness testimony will resume on Tuesday.

