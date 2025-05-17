Diddy allegedly had pill bottles labeled "Frank Black" during his 2024 Park Hyatt arrest, the same alias mentioned by Cassie during her testimony

On May 16, 2025, X user @conlin_lauren covered some of the details of day five of Diddy's trial. The user mentioned a connection between the evidence found during the rapper's 2024 Park Hyatt arrest and Cassie Ventura's testimony.
Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Yasin Binda testified at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on May 16, 2025. Binda detailed the findings in room 2115 at the Park Hyatt Hotel on September 16, 2024, after the rapper's arrest on the same day. The federal agent mentioned that authorities found a bottle of Klonopin written for "Frank Black" found inside a Louis Vuitton bag. The name is allegedly a fake one.
On the other hand, as per the Financial Express' report dated May 14, 2025, in her testimony, Sean Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified that the rapper used aliases like "Frank Black" and "Frank White" during their relationship. Ventura mentioned that Combs used the said aliases to book hotel rooms for "freak-offs" and confessed to her alias being "Jackie Star."
The publication mentioned that a specific reason for Combs' alleged alias isn't known. However, the rapper mentioned the name "Frank White" in his 2002 track I Need a Girl (Part Two) in which he raps:
“My advice is forget the limelight. Let’s make love, while we listen to Frank White.”
Cassie Ventura described Diddy's alleged 2012 overdose in her testimony: Details explored
Sean Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, began testifying against the rapper on May 13, 2025, wherein she described graphic details of her sexual encounters with Combs called "freak-offs," which also involved male escorts. Additionally, Ventura claimed that the rapper physically abused her and mentioned the use of drugs by Combs and herself.
According to The Hollywood Reporter's coverage of Ventura's testimony dated May 15, 2025, Diddy's former girlfriend alleged that the rapper overdosed on painkillers during a 2012 Playboy Mansion party. Cassie Ventura mentioned:
“That evening we had a ‘freak-off.’ We went to a sex club in San Bernardino. And then he had a party at the Playboy Mansion that night, and I went home … From what [Combs] told me, he took a really strong opioid that night, but we didn’t know what happened. So, we took him to the hospital.”
Additionally, Ventura testified regarding using painkillers and opioids throughout the course of her relationship with Combs, and that the rapper indulged in the same as well. Cassie Ventura stated that she "would say he was an addict" and that he needed to recover. She also mentioned the use of drugs during "freak-offs", which were reportedly orchestrated by the rapper.
Moreover, opening statements in Diddy's trial began on May 12, 2025, wherein prosecutors alleged that the rapper was facilitating drug-fueled s*x sessions called "freak-offs" and operated a criminal enterprise. However, this claim was refuted by the rapper's legal team, which argued the "freak-offs" were consensual in the context of his swingers lifestyle.
Additionally, Diddy's lawyers acknowledged the rapper's history of drug use and domestic violence, stating that it didn't indicate he was guilty of racketeering, operating a criminal enterprise, or s*x trafficking.
Sean Combs' trial is still underway, and Cassie Ventura has put forth her testimony and undergone cross-examination. The rapper could face life imprisonment if convicted on the racketeering charge that he has pleaded not guilty to.