Loren LoRosa says Cassie Ventura's testimony about Diddy's "freak-offs" made it seem like the rapper was "directing a music video" 

Cassie Ventura took the stand in ex-boyfriend Diddy's s*x trafficking trial on May 13, 2025. In her testimony, she detailed the alleged physical abuse and drug-induced s*xual encounters with male escorts at the rapper's direction.
The Breakfast Club podcaster, Loren LoRosa, took to X on May 14, 2025, to comment on Ventura's testimony, addressing the part where Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend described the rapper's "freak-offs". Commenting on Cassie Ventura breaking down the steps of the "freak-offs", Loren said:
"She (Cassie Ventura) made it very clear that they were a very choreographed event. It's so crazy because when she describe the freak off, I'm not even gonna hold ya'll, I was like, it sounds like he was directing in a music video."
Loren LoRosa also addressed the male escort's testimony from the day before, stating that Ventura's statement made it seem like what the escort had described was not apparently crazy anymore. Loren added:
"She was actually really really strong like I was actually pretty surprised at how strong she was. With all the circumstances, she's sitting not only in front of Puff who's looking straight at her the whole time. But she's sitting in front of his family."
Details of Cassie Ventura's testimony concerning "freak-offs" in Diddy's trial explored
In her testimony, Cassie Ventura recalled that she was only 22 when Diddy introduced her to "freak-offs," which were drug-fueled s*xual experiences at hotels which could be days long.
Describing the physical encounters involving the rapper and male escorts, Ventura mentioned that she was nervous and confused when Diddy first proposed the idea to her. However, she loved him and "wanted to make him happy."
According to a report by Variety dated May 13, 2025, the process of a freak-off began by hiring an escort. It involved Sean Combs watching Ventura with the other person and directing them on what they did.
Cassie Ventura dubbed it a "job" for her at one point, given that Diddy would "control the whole situation," and that she felt like she could not say no as she did not want to upset him. The freak-offs would allegedly occur as often as weekly, and also last for days at a time. Ventura added that the longest freak-off that she remembered had lasted four days.
Diddy's former girlfriend claimed that she was given drugs to "perform" for the rapper for hours and that she would rest for days afterwards, owing to dehydration and sleep deprivation. Describing the same, Ventura said:
“The ‘freak-offs’ became a job, where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and feel normal again.”
As per NBC News' report dated May 14, 2025, Cassie Ventura commented on how the freak-offs made her feel, stating she "felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated.” Ventura also described how Diddy's eyes would go "black" at times, adding that the version she knew of him "was no longer there."
Cassie Ventura's testimony against Diddy will continue throughout the week. She will also be cross-examined by the rapper's attorneys. Additionally, two witnesses have already testified in Sean Combs' trial, wherein one was a security guard who witnessed Diddy reportedly assaulting Ventura at an L.A. hotel in 2016.
The other witness was a male escort who detailed his physical encounters with Ventura and Sean Combs. The escort also described an incident of Diddy physically abusing Ventura.