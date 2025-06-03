InterContinental hotel's ex-security guard alleges Diddy made him sign NDA with $1M penalty after obtaining 2016 Cassie assault video

On June 3, 2025, Eddy Garcia took the witness stand in the Sean Diddy Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. Garcia worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel, where Combs was caught in the surveillance footage attacking Cassie Ventura in 2016.

Ad

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura is Comb's former girlfriend, who is one of the government's key witnesses in the trial. She filed a lawsuit against him in November 17, 2023 for rape and years of abuse. However, the lawsuit was settled the next day.

Later on May 17, 2024, CNN released surveillance footage from the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the footage, Diddy can be seen repeatedly kicking Cassie and dragging her as she tries to leave the hotel, as reported by Business Insider on May 13.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, during his testimony, Garcia alleged that Combs paid him $100,000 "in a brown paper bag" to obtain the footage. He also alleged that the Combs made him sign two contracts, including one NDA with a $1M penalty, and a declaration stating that the video he had was the only copy that existed, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddy Garcia claimed that these documents were given to him after the rapper received a USB drive containing the video of Cassie's assault. He alleged that he did not read the documents before signing them as he was "nervous," adding:

"I was in a rush to get out of there."

A portion of the NDA was recited during the hearing:

"Recipient understands that Combs is a highly prominent recording artist, entertainer and entrepreneur and his privacy and the confidentiality of the Confidential Information is of material concern."

Ad

The document continued:

"Accordingly, without limitation of Company’s and or Combs’ rights as they relate to injunctive Relief detailed above, Recipient agrees to pay Company the sum of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) as liquidated damages in the event of a breach of this Agreement."

More about Eddy Garcia's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

According to an article by The New York Times, Eddy Garcia further testified that the $50,000 was meant for his supervisor, and $20,000 for another security guard, out of the total $100,000. He kept the remaining $30,000 and bought a used car for himself.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He alleged that the rapper also made him text pictures of his driver's license, including ID cards of his boss and another security guard involved in the incident, as reported by The Washington Post.

The outlet also reported that Eddy Garcia recalled receiving a call from Sean Combs on the hotel security line after the incident. He alleged that the rapper "nervously" told him that "he had a little too much to drink," adding:

Ad

"I knew how things were with women, and that one thing leads to another."

Garcia also alleged that he received another call from Combs on his phone, during which the rapper told him that he sounded like a good guy. He added that Combs claimed that this situation could "ruin him."

He shared that when he handed Diddy the USB, the rapper got a woman on FaceTime, alleging that the woman looked like Cassie Ventura. However, he couldn't recognize her because the lighting was poor and she was wearing a hoodie, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

Ad

Combs allegedly told Ventura to let Eddy know that she also wanted the videos to "go away" while handing the phone to him. During the video call, Ventura allegedly told Eddy that she had a movie coming out and did not want the footage to go public.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face a 15-year sentence or life in prison, as reported by the BBC on November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More