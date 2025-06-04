Death threats, stalking & more: Exploring the harrowing allegations made about Diddy by Cassie’s friend Bryana Bongolan

The latest witness to testify in Diddy’s trial on June 4, 2025, is former fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a friend of the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Smyser is questioning Bryana at the trial, and Bongolan has previously accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of false imprisonment, s*xual battery, and inflicting emotional distress in 2024, as per People magazine. According to Court TV, Bongolan’s charges against Sean were associated with an incident where she was allegedly groped by the rapper.

The case reportedly occurred at Cassie Ventura’s apartment in Los Angeles, and Combs also pushed Bongolan into a piece of furniture after Cassie Ventura yelled at Combs to stop.

As per the live updates of the trial by CNN, Bongolan recalled the incident as she appeared at the court on Wednesday, saying that she was held over a “17-story balcony.” Bongolan claimed that she was injured after being reportedly thrown into the furniture, as she testified:

“I had a bruise on the back of my leg and back and neck pain. I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep at times.”

Apart from this, Bryana testified that she was with her ex-girlfriend on the day of the balcony incident and sent the latter to the guest bathroom to hide as soon as Diddy arrived at the apartment. Bongolan testified that she tried to appear normal as she went to the balcony, as per CNN.

Bryana told the court that she was supposed to light a marijuana cigarette, which was away from the door, when Diddy appeared near her. She opened up about what Sean reportedly did to her and said:

“He lifted me up and then had me on top of the rail.”

Bongolan testified that Sean was allegedly holding her by the armpits on the balcony and that she had no idea why Combs was angry. Furthermore, Bryana said she was hanging on the balcony for almost 15 seconds.

Bryana Bongolan recalls other incidents involving Diddy and Cassie Ventura

While speaking at the trial, Bryana testified that Sean and Cassie reportedly had some issues with each other when they appeared together at Ventura’s 29th birthday party. According to CNN, the duo allegedly began fighting at the party, which was held in the West Hollywood-based Blind Dragon club.

Bongolan told the court that Cassie did not look happy and that everyone was busy with their respective tasks, including Sean and his security. Bryana also said that she returned to Cassie Ventura’s apartment, and that the dancer and actress left the place with her bag.

Bryana said that on another occasion, Diddy allegedly threw a knife towards Cassie Ventura. Bongolan claimed that she was sleeping when Combs began knocking at the door and that Ventura was in the main room after Sean entered the apartment, as per CNN.

Bongolan added that Sean was near the main door when the knife was thrown at the Empire star. Bryana said in her testimony that Cassie did not respond to Sean in any manner, and Combs left a few moments later. Bongolan mentioned that since she was scared of Sean, she did not contact the law enforcement authorities about the alleged incident.

Bryana told the court that back in 2016, Diddy had allegedly threatened her during a photoshoot. Bongolan said that the photoshoot was held at the beach, and Cassie Ventura was also present at the place. Bongolan opened up on how Sean threatened her as she testified:

“He came up really close to my face and said something around the lines of, ‘I’m the devil and I could kill you.’”

According to CNN, Bryana recalled that she and Cassie were employed at Diddy’s company, Diamond Supply Co., around ten years ago, and they slowly developed a close friendship with each other. Bongolan told the court that Cassie was once upset with Diddy on the phone, following which Bryana allegedly witnessed Ventura with a black eye.

Bongolan additionally testified that she saw Cassie Ventura with a black eye when she contacted the actress on FaceTime. Notably, Cassie was supposed to go to the premiere of the film The Perfect Match in 2016. Apart from that, Bryana said in her testimony that Ventura reportedly had bruises on certain occasions.

Before Bryana Bongolan, forensic expert Frank Piazza appeared at the stand on June 4, 2025. An immunity order was also signed by Judge Arun Subramanian, based on which Bryana has been testifying at the trial, as stated by CNN.

