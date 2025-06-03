Diddy's ex-employee & alleged sexual assault survivor claims she has also worked for Madonna

Diddy’s former assistant, Mia, shared more details related to her work experience as she testified against him on June 2, 2025. Mia told the court that she began working for Madonna after ending her employment with Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Notably, Mia worked for around eight months under Madonna, as per an article by The New York Post. Mia testified that she was able to find a position for herself in Madonna’s film division.
"I was hired to lead her film industry. It morphed into multiple roles."
According to ABC News, Mia said in her testimony last week that she had a fear that she might not be able to work anywhere else if she stopped working for Combs. However, during her latest testimony, Mia clarified that she was not blacklisted by Combs.
Sean and Madonna made headlines many years ago in 2010 after the duo had a dispute at the Oscar party, as per Today.Az. The outlet reported that the party was attended by various popular personalities from the entertainment industry, reportedly organized by Madonna, and
A guest of the party, cited by Today.Az, at the time, claimed:
“Diddy and Madonna were yelling at each other about who has a bigger impact on the music world.”
The dispute allegedly started in a lighthearted manner, and it slowly took a serious turn. A source cited by the same outlet claimed at the time that Madonna attempted to resolve the issue by going for a “dance-off” at the party.
Mia said that she had once tried to stop working for Diddy: Testimony details explained
While appearing at the court on Monday, June 2, Mia said that she was scared for herself when she was employed under Sean, considering that she was well-aware of Combs’ “power and his wrath.” She recalled that Sean’s chief of staff had reportedly told her to return when she attempted to resign on one occasion, as reported by Business Insider.
Mia told the court that her responsibilities included event promotion. Prosecutor Madison Smyser also questioned Mia about Diddy’s reaction in case he believed that she was not doing her work. Mia responded:
“I would be screamed at, humiliated, made fun of, and my job would be threatened.”
On May 30, 2025, Mia was asked about the social media post she shared on the occasion of Sean’s birthday. According to CNN, Prosecutor Madison Smyser Mia asked why she posted on social media despite that she was allegedly assaulted by Combs. She claimed that, at the time, she wanted to forget everything, considering that it was Sean’s birthday.
In her latest testimony, Mia also told the court that posting on social media was also included among her job responsibilities. She alleged that she could have been involved in some problem if she had not shared it. Mia further explained why she was trying to keep Diddy happy despite the alleged abuse.
“Because when he was happy, I was safe,” she claimed.
Prosecutor Smyser’s question was referring to Mia’s testimony last week, where she claimed that she made a scrapbook on Diddy’s birthday, expecting that he would be happy.
According to CNN, Mia completed giving her testimony on June 2, 2025, and InterContinental Hotel security Eddie Garcia is reportedly appearing on the stand to testify next in the ongoing trial.