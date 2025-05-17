Mystery powders to baby oil: Federal agent Yasin Binda reveals what they found in Diddy's hotel room after his arrest

Federal agent Yasin Binda testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs during the latter's ongoing trial. During her time on the stand, the federal agent revealed the things they found in the rapper’s hotel room in Manhattan following his arrest on September 16, 2024.

Following Cassandra Ventura aka Cassie’s testimony on May 16, Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security, Yasin Binda, was called to the stand. She told attorney Madison Smyser her task was to take photographs of the items in Combs' room at the Park Hyatt hotel, where the rapper was residing at the time.

Photos shown in court captured bottles of Astroglide (lubricant) and bags containing Johnson & Johnson baby oil. These items were reportedly found inside a closet right next to the room's entrance. Yasin said they found "several bottles of baby oil" alongside lube in the bathtub. She added that they discovered several other bottles of lube on a nightstand.

Inside a Louis Vuitton bag in the bedroom, federal agents reportedly found Klonopin medication prescribed to someone named "Frank Black." Yasin said they also found a "mood lighting" next to the LV bag.

Yasin Binda was asked to describe another item in a separate picture. The agent called it "bags of pink powder" that they found inside another bottle inside the nightstand drawer. Attorney Smyser added that the Customs and Border Patrol lab ran a test on the pink powder to find out that it was ketamine and MDMA.

Federal agent says items found inside Diddy's hotel room during arrest hinted at a woman's presence

Alongside the baby oil, lubricant, and medications, Yasin Binda told prosecutors that they also found a mini bag with "nine thousand dollars" among the items found in Diddy's Manhattan hotel room.

Combs' lawyer, Teny Geragos, asked Yasin Binda if clothing items or bags found inside the hotel room would imply that a woman was staying with the Bad Boy Records founder. The agent replied with a "yes."

Following Yasin Binda's testimony, Danity Kane's Dawn Richard was called to the stand to testify.

Mystery pink powder found inside Diddy's hotel room is commonly known as Tusi

During Diddy's arrest last year, federal agents had mentioned coming across pink-colored powdered drugs inside his Park Hyatt hotel room. According to the NY Post, the "synthetic drug" is also recognized as Tusi or pink cocaine among some. The drug has also been at the center of recent drug-related raids in New York.

A pouch of pink powder found in Combs' hotel was presented in court on Friday for the judge and jurors to look at. At the time of Diddy's arrest last year, prosecutors said they had previously seized similar pink-colored powdered narcotics, which contained ecstasy.

