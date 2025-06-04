"It is going to be very hard": Ex-US prosecutor explains "the problem" allegedly faced by the jury in the Diddy trial

Former US prosecutor Sarah Krissoff recently shared her opinion on the evidence presented during Diddy’s trial, saying that the jury might be facing some problems because of the same. Krissoff told Kate Bolduan of CNN on June 4, 2025, that the jury could get confused, considering that the evidence includes alleged events that happened many years ago.

During the latest conversation, Sarah stated that, based on the evidence accumulated so far against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the government needs to create a timeline to help the jury understand everything.

Sarah referred to how incidents dating back to six or 10 years ago were being discussed inside the court and added,

“The government’s really going to have to sort of draw a timeline for the jury here, and explain sort of the course of events because this is the first time the jury is hearing all these things. It is going to be very hard for them to really follow the timeline here without some more help from the government.”

Furthermore, Krissoff stated that charges of racketeering conspiracy were imposed against Sean so that the prosecution can reportedly explore the cases that took place several years ago.

Forensic expert says he analysed some evidence related to Diddy’s case

Forensic expert Frank Piazza testified in Diddy’s trial on June 4, 2025, telling the court that he checked a cell phone video alongside some other clips and the surveillance footage that was reportedly recorded at the InterContinental Hotel.

Notably, Diddy created headlines last year after a video from the hotel was acquired by CNN, where the rapper assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Frank said that he usually works for defense attorneys and testified that the hotel footage, which reportedly dates back to 2016, was not modified through any electronic medium.

Frank mentioned that he used a process to understand the video better since it was speeding up due to a technical file conversion process. According to CNN, Piazza testified that he reduced the playback speed to real time, adding that the timestamps in certain videos never feature the accurate time.

Frank testified that the surveillance footage that he obtained was originally acquired by the prosecutors and that he has no idea where they were able to find it.

Piazza additionally prepared a collection of multiple videos to be presented to the jury, and he added a black screen between the videos to imply that the camera angle has changed.

After the jury completed watching the videos, Frank said in his testimony that the clips had not been tampered with in any manner. Frank also told the court that he enhanced some videos found in a laptop that was reportedly turned over to the government by Cassie Ventura, as per CNN.

The outlet also stated that the next witness to testify in Diddy’s trial is Bryana Bongolan. The live updates from CNN also mentioned that Bongolan will be speaking at the court under an immunity order, which will be signed by Judge Arun Subramanian. Before Frank Piazza, Diddy’s former assistant, Mia, testified in the case for three days, as stated by NPR.

