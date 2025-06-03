What is racketeering? CNN's legal analyst opines Diddy's ex-finance head's testimony could be detrimental in proving conspiracy charge

The fourth week of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial began on Monday, June 2, 2025, with the rapper’s ex-assistant taking the stand for cross-examination. On June 3, 2025, CNN legal analyst Misty Marris stated that testimony from Diddy’s ex-finance chief could be detrimental in proving the racketeering conspiracy charge against the 55-year-old rapper.

As per Misty Marris, the testimony of witness Derek Ferguson, who is the former finance head of Combs Enterprises, could be the key for the prosecution to “shore up” their case against the rapper.

"I’m looking to hear from Derek Ferguson, another witness today, who is the head of finance for the Combs Enterprises and held that position... So, will that piece – what is this criminal enterprise? – be built with the witnesses we hear today," she said.

After his arrest in September 2024, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy among other charges. According to the US Department of Justice, racketeering refers to engaging in fraudulent business activities, and it is unlawful for anyone employed by or associated with any enterprise engaged in racketeering activities.

Meanwhile, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) seeks to eradicate organized crime in the United States.

CNN's legal analyst shares her opinion on the ongoing Diddy trial

Misty Marris on Tuesday discussed with CNN how the jury has already heard about the predicate crimes, the false imprisonment, forced labor, and arson. She further added that they will presumably also hear about “obstruction of justice.”

“What is this criminal enterprise? What are the methods and means? That’s how it works in layman’s terms,” Marris said.

The CNN legal analyst further recalled how prosecutors said that all of Diddy’s businesses were “really fronts for this racketeering conspiracy,” going back to the criminal indictment.

Meanwhile, CNN also noted that if someone is to be convicted of racketeering, as per the US Justice Department, prosecutors must prove five criteria. These include: a criminal enterprise should exist; the enterprise should have affected interstate commerce; the defendant must be associated with or employed by the enterprise; the defendant should have engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity; and the defendant should have participated in at least two acts of racketeering activity.

Besides Derek Ferguson, the former chief financial officer of Combs Enterprises, Eddy Garcia, who worked as a security supervisor at the Los Angeles hotel where the rapper was filmed attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassie, in March 2016, testified today in court.

Notably, the witnesses who have previously come forward in court include the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, his assistants, male escorts, artist Kid Cudi, and more. Diddy faces five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking and fraud, and two counts of transportation to engage in p*ostitution.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old rapper was arrested by the FBI on September 16, 2024. He has been behind bars after being charged. However, the musician has denied the allegations against him.

While his lawyers have been fighting in court since the witness testimony began on Monday, May 12, 2025, Diddy could face life in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

