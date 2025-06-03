"I'm so blessed to call you my friend"— Video of Mia saying ‘Happy Birthday’ to Diddy submitted as 'false persona' evidence in court

On June 2, 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former employee, who has been testifying at his trial under the pseudonym Mia, appeared for a second day of cross-examination. During Monday’s court proceedings, the defense submitted video evidence dating back to 2013, in which Mia wished Diddy ‘Happy Birthday.’

Combs’ attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, argued that it showed Mia had been presenting a “false persona” for three days on the witness stand. The twelve jurors watched the clip after it was screened. In it, Mia was seen drinking from a bottle of Aqua Hydrate, a beverage Diddy invested in.

"I'm so blessed to call you my friend. Thank you for truly being one of the biggest inspirations in my life. To another 44 years of brilliance! Let's f**k sh*t up! I love you. Happy Birthday. Revolt!!!" she said in the video, blowing him kisses.

In another part of the video, Mia referred to her former boss as Puff Daddy, describing him as a “living legend” who “not only revolutionized the game but also the entire world.”

Exploring more evidence submitted against Mia by Diddy’s defense team

Mia, who has chosen to keep her real identity undisclosed, is the second woman to accuse Sean Combs of sexual abuse at his trial. According to Business Insider, she worked for the Revolt TV founder for eight years as a personal assistant and film company executive.

During Monday’s cross-examination, the defense asked her why she sent multiple messages to Combs over the years expressing her love and admiration for him. In response, Mia claimed she only loved the version of her former boss who “protected me from the other versions of himself.” She mentioned on several occasions that Puff was her “protector” and she did “love that dude.”

Mia was also asked to read aloud from a series of texts and Instagram posts she sent to Diddy during and after her employment. In one message exchanged in January 2019, she wrote about dreaming of being trapped in an elevator with convicted sex offender R. Kelly, and that Diddy came to her rescue.

In another text exchange from 2020, she wrote about having “trillions of stories” regarding their treasured moments, such as drinking together with Diddy at dawn under the Eiffel Tower, Leonardo DiCaprio taking away her cellphone during a Bacarat game, and "Mick Jagger trying to take me home but I ran away."

"I love love you!" she signed a follow-up text, dating back to July 2022.

When defense lawyer Brian Steel asked her how she could use opposite words to describe Combs, such as “protector” and being “terrified” of him, Mia explained for over two hours that she knew “two Puffs”: one who took care of her and the other who exploited her.

"I didn't understand what had happened to me until recently," Mia told the jury.

She added that therapy and speaking to the prosecution helped her realize that she was one of Diddy’s alleged victims.

“I was still deeply ashamed and wanted to die with this. I knew his power and his wrath. When he was happy, I was safe.”

Mia testified that she decided to come forward with her alleged sexual assault stories only last year. Notably, the prosecution tried to prevent the display of much evidence on Monday, including Mia’s birthday video for Diddy, calling it “cumulative.”

Meanwhile, the defense sought to discredit the accusers as former employees, associates, and girlfriends who were allegedly pursuing a “Me Too money grab,” according to Brian Steel.

Mia began working for Sean Combs in 2009, when she was 25, as a personal assistant, and parted ways in 2017. She told the court that her former boss sexually assaulted her at least four times, including at his 40th birthday party at New York's Plaza Hotel and on his private jet. She also testified that Combs created a “chaotic” and “toxic” work environment and seemingly didn’t let her sleep for days.

"The highs were really high and the lows were really low," she added.

She has been a key prosecution witness who once also worked for Georgina Chapman, Madonna, and Mike Myers.

On Monday, another witness, Sylvia Oken, took the witness stand. She is the area director of sales and marketing at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The court is scheduled to resume session on June 3, 2025, with the prosecution slated to call Eddy Garcia to the stand. Garcia is a former security supervisor at the Los Angeles hotel where Sean Combs attacked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in March 2016.

