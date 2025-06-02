"Puff used to be my protector" — Diddy's ex-PA recalls unhinged dream of him saving her while "trapped in an elevator with R. Kelly"

On June 2, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia" in the rapper's sexual assault and racketeering conspiracy trial, returned to the witness stand. This was her third day in the court, continuing her testimony from last week.

During her testimony, Mia, who worked for the rapper from 2009 to 2017, alleged years of emotional and professional manipulation, along with verbal, physical, and sexual abuse by the rapper. However, Combs' attorney challenged Mia's accusations with affectionate messages she had sent to Combs in the past, as reported by USA Today.

"I was still brainwashed," Mia replied.

Subsequently, the jurors were shown texts between Combs and Mia from 2019, in which Mia texted Combs that she had a nightmare about being trapped in an elevator with singer-songwriter R. Kelly.

"I had a nightmare. I was trapped in an elevator with R. Kelly and you came to rescue me," Mia wrote in the text.

Reviewing her text, Combs' attorney questioned:

"Why are you reaching out to Mr. Combs, telling him this?"

Responding to the text exchange, Mia remarked:

"Puff used to be my protector. Also, these were based around tragic events that happened in his life."

The "tragic event" comment stems from the death of Kim Porter, the mother of four of Combs's children, who died due to pneumonia in November 2018.

"Kim had just passed away and I felt horrible for him," Mia added.

More about Mia's testimony in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles, October 30, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Further in the trial, the jurors were shown a text exchange between Mia and Diddy from 2020, in which Mia wrote to the rapper that she had "so many funny" memories with him, to which Combs replied:

"I love it. Glad you’re well. I only remember the good times."

Mia, who is the 21st witness in the case, continued:

"Love you too, and the only things to remember are the good times, and those are the only ones I have."

Replying to her remarks, Combs' attorney argued that if her accusations were true, Mia would have responded to Combs by saying, "Well, I remember the bad times," or "should remember what you did to me."

"No, I would never respond that way. I have never lied in this courtroom, and I never will lie in this courtroom," Mia replied.

During her testimony on May 30, Mia alleged that working for Diddy gave her "complex severe PTSD," claiming that she can't hold a job in the present because of it, as reported by USA Today.

"I would have to leave (work) because I would be triggered by very normal situations with an overwhelming fear of being in trouble. All of those feelings of getting in trouble come flooding back," Mia said.

In her earlier testimony on May 29, Mia testified that Diddy once ran off to a bathroom, snatching her phone from her hand, according to People Magazine.

"He bolted right past me, down the stairs and to the streets," the ex-assitant said.

Mia alleged that later that day, Diddy told her that he had sent all her "naked photos" to his phone, "so that I got something on you if you got something on me." She also told the court that she felt "terrified" and "humiliated" when Combs insulted her, adding:

"I didn’t know why I deserved it. I made a lot of excuses for him in my head."

According to the BBC, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, after being charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

