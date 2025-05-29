 Zack Peter blames Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement amid Justin Baldoni saga

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has blamed Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement, the viral social movement against s*xual violence, amid the latter’s ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us director and co-star.
On May 29, 2025, Zack Peter, on the social media platform X, reposted a tweet from X user Sally Smith, which called out Elyse Dorsey, who, as per the LA Times, is a former federal employee and s*xual harassment survivor.
Zack Peter, in his tweet, claimed that Amber Heard and Blake Lively are using the Me Too movement to make their voices heard against the alleged s*xual harassment that they had faced.
The 31-year-old media personality also took a jab at Blake Lively, saying if she is exposed to have lied, then it would “obliterate their cause”, and things will fall out of favor for her.
Notably, Sally Smith, who, as per her Twitter account, is a Nurse Practitioner, shared in her tweet on May 28, 2025, a bunch of screenshots seemingly from Elyse Dorsey’s LinkedIn post and wrote:
What has Amber Heard said about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga?
In December 2024, after Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us film director and co-star, of s*xual harassment, creating a hostile workplace environment and trying to stain her reputation with a social media smear campaign. Amid their legal battle, Amber Heard shared an exclusive statement with NBC News.
“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”
Her statement came after Justin Baldoni reportedly hired the same PR crisis manager as her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, did during the pair’s high-profile and public 2022 defamation lawsuit. Notably, Depp won the lawsuit, and he was awarded $5 million in punitive damages as well as $10 million in compensatory damages.
Meanwhile, as per NBC News, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim. However, she received nothing in punitive damages.
What is the #MeToo Movement, and how did it get a boost from Hollywood?
The “MeToo” Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke in the year 2006. It is a social movement that has deliberately raised awareness about speaking against s*xual violence and has empowered survivors.
It has also reportedly advocated significant changes in workplaces and legal systems and pushed for accountability and systemic change.
The #MeToo movement reportedly gained significant traction after Harvey Weinstein was publicly exposed for numerous s*xual abuse allegations in 2017.
The movement received widespread attention after actress and activist Alyssa Milano shared a Twitter post on October 15, 2017, and urged women survivors to share their stories using "#MeToo."
Blake Lively first filed her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, reportedly accusing him of s*xual harassment. Meanwhile, he then retaliated with his own $400 million filing against the actress and her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Notably, a New York federal judge, Lewis J. Liman, has currently set their legal dispute trial for March 9, 2026.