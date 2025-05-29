 Zack Peter blames Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement amid Justin Baldoni saga

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has blamed Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement, the viral social movement against s*xual violence, amid the latter’s ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us director and co-star.

Ad

On May 29, 2025, Zack Peter, on the social media platform X, reposted a tweet from X user Sally Smith, which called out Elyse Dorsey, who, as per the LA Times, is a former federal employee and s*xual harassment survivor.

Zack Peter, in his tweet, claimed that Amber Heard and Blake Lively are using the Me Too movement to make their voices heard against the alleged s*xual harassment that they had faced.

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old media personality also took a jab at Blake Lively, saying if she is exposed to have lied, then it would “obliterate their cause”, and things will fall out of favor for her.

Zack Peter @justplainzack They have to clamor onto anything they have left because Amber Heard and now Blake Lively are tanking the Me Too movement. Blake being exposed as a “liar” would obliterate their cause and they’ll be damned if they let that happen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Sally Smith, who, as per her Twitter account, is a Nurse Practitioner, shared in her tweet on May 28, 2025, a bunch of screenshots seemingly from Elyse Dorsey’s LinkedIn post and wrote:

MKS @sallysmith7576 Elyse Dorsey is on a witch hunt for #metoo bullshit

Ad

What has Amber Heard said about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga?

In December 2024, after Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us film director and co-star, of s*xual harassment, creating a hostile workplace environment and trying to stain her reputation with a social media smear campaign. Amid their legal battle, Amber Heard shared an exclusive statement with NBC News.

Ad

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her statement came after Justin Baldoni reportedly hired the same PR crisis manager as her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, did during the pair’s high-profile and public 2022 defamation lawsuit. Notably, Depp won the lawsuit, and he was awarded $5 million in punitive damages as well as $10 million in compensatory damages.

Meanwhile, as per NBC News, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim. However, she received nothing in punitive damages.

Ad

What is the #MeToo Movement, and how did it get a boost from Hollywood?

The “MeToo” Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke in the year 2006. It is a social movement that has deliberately raised awareness about speaking against s*xual violence and has empowered survivors.

It has also reportedly advocated significant changes in workplaces and legal systems and pushed for accountability and systemic change.

The #MeToo movement reportedly gained significant traction after Harvey Weinstein was publicly exposed for numerous s*xual abuse allegations in 2017.

Ad

The movement received widespread attention after actress and activist Alyssa Milano shared a Twitter post on October 15, 2017, and urged women survivors to share their stories using "#MeToo."

Blake Lively first filed her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, reportedly accusing him of s*xual harassment. Meanwhile, he then retaliated with his own $400 million filing against the actress and her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Notably, a New York federal judge, Lewis J. Liman, has currently set their legal dispute trial for March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More