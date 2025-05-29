  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  •  Zack Peter blames Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement amid Justin Baldoni saga

 Zack Peter blames Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement amid Justin Baldoni saga

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified May 29, 2025 10:39 GMT
Blake Lively and Amber Heard (Image via Instagram/@blakelively, @amberheard)
Blake Lively and Amber Heard (Image via Instagram/@blakelively, @amberheard)

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has blamed Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Blake Lively for "tanking" the MeToo movement, the viral social movement against s*xual violence, amid the latter’s ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us director and co-star.

Ad

On May 29, 2025, Zack Peter, on the social media platform X, reposted a tweet from X user Sally Smith, which called out Elyse Dorsey, who, as per the LA Times, is a former federal employee and s*xual harassment survivor.

Zack Peter, in his tweet, claimed that Amber Heard and Blake Lively are using the Me Too movement to make their voices heard against the alleged s*xual harassment that they had faced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 31-year-old media personality also took a jab at Blake Lively, saying if she is exposed to have lied, then it would “obliterate their cause”, and things will fall out of favor for her.

Ad
Ad

Notably, Sally Smith, who, as per her Twitter account, is a Nurse Practitioner, shared in her tweet on May 28, 2025, a bunch of screenshots seemingly from Elyse Dorsey’s LinkedIn post and wrote:

Ad

What has Amber Heard said about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga?

In December 2024, after Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us film director and co-star, of s*xual harassment, creating a hostile workplace environment and trying to stain her reputation with a social media smear campaign. Amid their legal battle, Amber Heard shared an exclusive statement with NBC News.

Ad
“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”
Ad

Her statement came after Justin Baldoni reportedly hired the same PR crisis manager as her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, did during the pair’s high-profile and public 2022 defamation lawsuit. Notably, Depp won the lawsuit, and he was awarded $5 million in punitive damages as well as $10 million in compensatory damages.

Meanwhile, as per NBC News, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim. However, she received nothing in punitive damages.

Ad

What is the #MeToo Movement, and how did it get a boost from Hollywood?

The “MeToo” Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke in the year 2006. It is a social movement that has deliberately raised awareness about speaking against s*xual violence and has empowered survivors.

It has also reportedly advocated significant changes in workplaces and legal systems and pushed for accountability and systemic change.

The #MeToo movement reportedly gained significant traction after Harvey Weinstein was publicly exposed for numerous s*xual abuse allegations in 2017.

Ad

The movement received widespread attention after actress and activist Alyssa Milano shared a Twitter post on October 15, 2017, and urged women survivors to share their stories using "#MeToo."

Blake Lively first filed her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, reportedly accusing him of s*xual harassment. Meanwhile, he then retaliated with his own $400 million filing against the actress and her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Notably, a New York federal judge, Lewis J. Liman, has currently set their legal dispute trial for March 9, 2026.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications