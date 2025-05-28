What did Amber Heard accuse Johnny Depp of? Kjersti Flaa uses actor's example while discussing how men don't face "fewer consequences" in legal cases

On the May 26 episode of Flaawsome Talk, journalist Kjersti Flaa reviewed an article by Forbes, which claimed that the media thrives on drama involving women, citing an alleged tension between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. For context, Swift has been the center of media attention, as she was subpoenaed on May 9 in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. However, Baldoni's attorney withdrew the subpoena on May 22.

Ad

On May 26, Forbes published an article titled Taylor Swift And Blake Lively: Subpoena, Spectacle And Scrutiny. In the article, the outlet claimed that mainstream media misuses female celebrity drama to fuel clicks, regardless of whether the information is verified or not. According to the outlet, this reinforces a sexist narrative, and it "rarely applies to men."

However, Kjersti Flaa called out the article's narrative that men face fewer consequences as misleading and claimed that "these articles" tend to ignore the aftermath of what happens to men when they are proven innocent of a charge.

Ad

Trending

"They're saying that men often face fewer consequences, which is not really true," Flaa said.

Flaa supported her claims by giving an example of actor Johnny Depp, who initiated a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard after the latter accused him of domestic abuse.

Ad

In an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018, Heard referred to herself as an individual "representing domestic abuse," adding, "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change," but did not directly name Depp in the article.

However, on June 1, 2022, the legal battle between the former couple came to an end after the jury found Heard's claims defamatory, as reported by the Los Angeles Times on May 13.

Ad

"Johnny Depp lost his career over what happened with Amber Heard. Although we all saw Amber Heard lying in court several times. It was impossible for Depp to get back on top after that, and he's still struggling," Kjersti Flaa said.

"And now they're also victimizing Taylor Swift"—Kjersti Flaa reflects on the Forbes article

Reflecting on the same article by Forbes, Kjersti Flaa claimed that at first, the media were "victimizing" Blake Lively, and now they are also "victimizing" Taylor Swift amid Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni. Kjersti Flaa said:

Ad

"It's another one of these pieces that we've seen so many times already, where they're victimizing Blake Lively, and now they're also victimizing."

The Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026 (Image via Getty)

Flaa further claimed that before Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit on January 16, 2025, against Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband), viewers believed in Blake Lively's narrative. For the unversed, Balke Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Ad

Flaa further claimed that the media is "guilty" of putting celebrities on a pedestal and portraying them in a "perfect light," adding:

"They build these people and put them on pedestals for us, and only show the good sides of these people, especially the more serious papers, because they want to have one-on-one exclusive interviews."

Kjersti Flaa continued:

"So they don't want to say anything bad about them, and I've seen this in these interview situations that I've done. You know, if you ask a critical question, if you ask something they don't like, they will take your tape away. So they will make sure that the narrative that you receive as an audience or as the public will always be the perfect version."

Ad

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More