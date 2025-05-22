Joe Rogan champions Johnny Depp-style treatment for P. Diddy trial

Joe Rogan has advocated for airing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial in a manner similar to the highly publicized legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Combs is currently facing federal criminal charges that include racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The controversy surrounding Combs has become one of the most shocking news stories in recent years. During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and his guest, Aaron Rodgers, expressed their belief that the Diddy trial should be broadcast, just like the Depp vs. Heard trial. Rogan remarked:

"They should. The ratings would be amazing. Like, what are you doing? Why wouldn't you air that?"

Speaking about the case, Rogan said:

"I think Diddy is going to jail for the rest of his life... The Diddy thing just started, so we'll see. Because, apparently, there's a tremendous amount of video that they have."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (9:56):

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and has remained in custody since then. His federal criminal trial began in May 2025 in a New York courtroom. Reports indicate that key witness testimonies have been recorded. Despite the serious allegations dating back to the 1990s, Combs' defense has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Sean 'P Diddy' Combs allegedly poisoning Jamie Foxx

Foxx experienced a serious health scare in April 2023 and was in a coma for several days. A significant amount of speculation and conspiracy theories have emerged suggesting that Combs was responsible for poisoning Foxx. However, there is no credible evidence or official confirmation to back these claims.

When rumors circulated on the internet about Foxx allegedly accusing Combs of poisoning him, Rogan discussed the situation in one of his podcast episodes. After reading several articles, Rogan questioned whether Foxx's alleged statements were intended as a joke or if they revealed the reasons behind his illness. Rogan noted:

"It is possible [that it's a joke], but it is also totally possible he was explaining why he wound up going to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since. He never talked about it."

He added:

"I don't know if it's true until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30):

In his Netflix special "What Had Happened Was," Foxx directly addressed the poisoning rumors and refuted the claims that Combs was trying to kill him.

