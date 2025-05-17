Zack Peter questions how Justin Baldoni's team was "sitting on" jaw-dropping claims of Blake Lively blackmailing Taylor Swift "since February"

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us legal drama has been making headlines for months now, with American pop star Taylor Swift facing a subpoena by the former’s legal team. According to People, Lively has found herself in trouble after Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, accused her legal team of allegedly threatening Swift to release text messages if she didn’t publicly support the actress.

Now, a new development has come to light. Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Freedman, has doubled down on the claims, as per the news outlet, by submitting a new affidavit to the court on May 15, accusing Lively and her attorney, Michael Gottlieb, of witness tampering and trying to destroy evidence by asking Swift to delete text messages.

After the shocking updates in the ongoing Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us legal battle were revealed, American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter detailed the affidavit and shared his thoughts on the same.

In an X video post on May 15, 2025, Zack Peter questioned the submission of the signed affidavit by Justin Baldon’s side in the court and how Bryan Freedman used an unnamed source to provide more details about the allegations.

“Blake, it isn’t looking good for you. They have been sitting on this, and you pushed them.”

Notably, Bryan Freedman’s affidavit came after his May 14 letter, which contained alleged information on the message threat to Judge Lewis J. Liman was dismissed.

Zack Peter discusses Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman’s signed affidavit

On May 15, 2025, Zack Peter shared a video on the social media platform X and discussed the claims made by Bryan Freedman about Blake Lively’s “bluff” and how he found out that the actress and her attorney, Michael Gottlieb, tried to tamper with evidence and extort Taylor Swift back in February.

Peter in the video quoted the affidavit:

“On February 14, 2025, I received a voicemail from a person very closely linked to Taylor Swift, whom I subsequently called back the same day. Out of respect for the individual in question, I am not identifying them at this time; however, should the Court direct me to do so, I will comply with the Court's order.”

Zack Peter revealed that the phone call lasted about an hour. During the call, someone told Justin Baldoni's lawyer that J. Douglas Baldridge, Taylor Swift’s lawyer, got a call from Mr. Gottlieb. Gottlieb reportedly asked, on behalf of Blake Lively, for Swift to post on social media supporting Lively since she missed the Super Bowl that year.

According to Peter, the affidavit further read:

"If Miss Swift fails to do so, Miss Lively would release 'ten years' of private texts with Ms. Swift. The individual also told me that they had been informed that Mr. Baldridge had accused Mr. Gottlieb of extortion and ended the call."

Meanwhile, during the same phone call, it was also revealed that Lively had requested that Swift delete her text messages. Freedman also said that his signed affidavit was “true and correct”, as it also revealed that Mr. Baldrige had sent a written communication to Mr. Gottlieb relating to their phone conversation.

Notably, through the affidavit, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Freedman, has issued a subpoena to Swift’s Venable LLP to seek the aforementioned written communication.

